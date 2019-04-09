Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: PYTG) Showcases Leafywell CBD Products in South Florida Medical Marijuana/CBD Expo

WESTON, Florida, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: PYTG), displaying Leafywell (Leafywell.com) products, will appear at CannaDayz (cannadayzevent.com), a two-day bilingual Spanish / English educational conference event in South Florida on April 13th and 14th.

On Saturday, April 13th and Sunday April 14th, 2019 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, the CannaDayz (cannadayzevent.com) medical marijuana educational conference and convention will take place at the Hotel Colonnade located at 180 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, Florida. The conference is dedicated to providing education, and networking to medical professionals, patients, caregivers, cannabis enthusiasts, investors, and others simply interested in learning more about the medical cannabis industry.

President of LeafyWell subsidiary (Leafywell.com), Tom Reeves, stated, "We are truly proud of our advisory board members for their active roles in the industry and perhaps as a result, four of the medical expert professionals that actively serve on LeafyWell's advisory board, have been invited to attend and participate in the sessions at this wonderful event. I have been told that there may be as many as 2000 medical patients at the event that would all benefit from our products and we couldn't be happier to see that this bilingual event may have such a reach in the Hispanic community."

The CannaDayz (cannadayzevent.com) event is dedicated to the latest in new regulations regarding medical marijuana and providing accurate information from field-specific professionals to support patient awareness. Speakers are slated to discuss current trends, regulations, and markets, and much more. Conference attendees should have opportunities to interact with industry experts, ask questions face-to-face and get the most accurate up-to-date information possible. They may also have opportunities to apply for medical cannabis cards on site, as well as meet dispensary owners and representatives. We invite everyone in South Florida and Dade county or Miami area to come meet members of the LeafyWell (Leafywell.com) team.

Leafywell (Leafywell.com) brand products include hemp-based CBD oils, tinctures, creams and lotions, edible candies, nutritional vitamin chewable gummies, an entire line of pet treats, among a variety of other products. LeafyWell also has in their product line-up, CBG oil, in addition to CBD. Attendees at the conference may have the opportunity to visit with the representatives of Leafywell to discuss the product lines and potentially sample select products.

Tom Reeves, President of LeafyWell, when asked to share his thoughts on the event in April, responded by saying, "There is so much excitement about this event – I've heard radio advertisements in both English and in Spanish advertising this upcoming weekend event. We have found that education on CBD products plays an instrumental role for consumers, distributors, and retailers, and we welcome this opportunity to have our advisory board members share their knowledge with the world. We will be there to support them and to showcase our products. We also see this as an opportunity for our colleagues in related industries to view our products first-hand, talk with us, and together we can explore potential avenues of collaboration."

Leafywell (Leafywell.com) advisory board members, representatives, information, and products can be viewed at the CannaDayz (cannadayzevent.com) event taking place on Saturday, April 13th and Sunday, April 14th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on both days at the Hotel Colonnade located at 180 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, Florida. See event information and updates at the website cannadayzevent.com and for more information on LeafyWell, visit them on the web at Leafywell.com.

LeafyWell, specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.LeafyWell.com, call (888) 315-6339 or email support@LeafyWell.com.

