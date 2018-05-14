Pyrogen Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025

LONDON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyrogen Testing Market - Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global pyrogen testing market.Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of pyrogen testing products, as well as new players planning to enter the market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4547532



This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global pyrogen testing market with respect to the leading market segments based on test type, component, end-user, and region.



Based on test type, the global pyrogen testing market has been segmented into recombinant factor C assay (rFC), monocyte activation test (MAT), limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) test, and rabbit pyrogen test (RPT).In terms of component, the market has been classified into instruments, kits, and reagents.



Based on end-user, the global pyrogen testing market has been categorized into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, and others.



Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and introduction of pyrogen test in different applications.Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.



The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the pyrogen testing market and could influence the market in the near future.Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions.



The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global pyrogen testing market.



Geographically, the global pyrogen testing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions.A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global pyrogen testing market.



Key players operating in the global pyrogen testing market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Hyglos GmbH, Lonza Group, Merck KGaA., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Genscript, Wako Chemicals, Sanquin, and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc., among others.



The global pyrogen testing market has been segmented as follows:



Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type

Recombinant Factor C (rFC) Assay

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test

Rabbit Pyrogen Test (RPT)



Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Component

Instruments

Kits

Reagents



Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotech Companies

Medical Device Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

Others



Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



