Pyrogen Testing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2,290.64 Million by 2030, Globally, at 11.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Pyrogen Testing Market is principally driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing frequency of pandemics and due to the growing prevalence of major communicable diseases and epidemics.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Pyrogen Testing Market" By Product (Kits and Reagents, Services, Instruments), By Test Type (LAL Tests, Rabbit Tests, In Vitro Tests), By Application (Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing & Medical Device Manufacturing), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Pyrogen Testing Market size was valued at USD 927.66 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,290.64 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.95 % from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pyrogen Testing Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Overview

The demand for pyrogen testing techniques has observed consecutive growth during the past decade due to the growing prevalence of major communicable diseases and epidemics. Increasing investment in R&D by manufacturing companies and the government for new product development is another significant factor that contributed to the growth of the market.

Additionally, new product development and launch is a key strategy acquired by manufacturers to keep their dominance and to get maximum revenue share in the market. Besides, technological advancements and new drug launches are also contributing to market growth. Moreover, rapid growth and development in the Pyrogen Testing Market growth. However, only significant companies can afford high-capital investments as well as the high cost of R&D and manufacturing.

Moreover, this will limit new entrants from entering this market. Lack of healthcare amenities and low availability of advanced pyrogen testing devices, however, is expected to obstruct the Pyrogen Testing Market growth during the forecast period. Further, the high degree of regulatory restrictions is also limiting the market growth. Nevertheless, the increase in the number of outsourcing activities observed across the pharmaceutical sector is predicted to generate lucrative opportunities for the pyrogen testing industry over the ensuing years.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Lonza Group, Merck Kgaa, Ellab A/S, Genscript, Hyglos GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Wako Chemicals Usa, Inc., WUXI Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Pyrogen Testing Market On the basis of Product, Test Type, Application, and Geography.

Pyrogen Testing Market, By Product

Kits and Reagents



Services



Instruments

Pyrogen Testing Market, By Test Type

LAL Tests

Chromogenic Tests



Turbidimetric Tests



Gel Clot Tests

Rabbit Tests

In Vitro Tests

Pyrogen Testing Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing



Medical Device Manufacturing



Others

Pyrogen Testing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research