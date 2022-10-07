Pyrogenic Silica Market will reach US$ 623.3 Mn by 2032 Amid Escalating Application in Paint & Coatings Industry | Future Market Insights Inc.

Personal care and pharmaceutical industries driving growth of pyrogenic silica in the North America. Europe is expected to possess 19.4% market share for pyrogenic silica market in 2022.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pyrogenic silica market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 623.3 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a reasonable CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032. The target market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 379 Mn in 2022. The product has garnered usage in various end-use industries. Mass application in the paints and coatings industry the growth of pyrogenic silica over the forecast period.

A special type of silica that contains microscopic droplets of amorphous silica is categorized as pyrogenic silica. The product is gaining large-scale usage in diverse industrial verticals due to its distinctive particle features and large surface area. Pyrogenic silica is finding applications in paints, adhesives, coatings, plastics, sealants, inks, toners, cosmetics, food additives, deformers, and others.

However, it is its mass application in the paints & coatings sector that primarily propels the expansion of the target market. In the paints & coatings sector, pyrogenic silica is used to control the rheologic attributes; to act as an anti-setting agent or as a thixotropy agent, or to protect from rust and corrosion. In addition to this, the elevated demand for decorative items, furniture, and automotive is also anticipated to spur the demand for pyrogenic silica resulting in positive growth for the target market.

Pyrogenic silica acts as a universal thickening agent and an anti-caking agent during the formulation of paints, adhesives, and coatings. It is also used as an excipient in pharmaceutical products.

In the upcoming years, the target market is expected to experience a swell in demand from the personal care sector because of its application in the production of toothpaste and creams. All of these considerations have a positive impact on the target market.

Other factors that supplement the global growth of the pyrogenic silica market during the projected period are urbanization, industrial growth, and accelerated economic growth in developing economies.

"Rising application in end-use industries like pharmaceutical, beauty & personal care, adhesives, and others will supplement the global sales of the pyrogenic silica market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising demand for environmentally friendly paints stunts the market growth.

In 2022, the pyrogenic silica market in North America will account for 23.8% of the market share.

will account for 23.8% of the market share. Europe will hold 19.4% of the pyrogenic silica market share by the end of 2022.

will hold 19.4% of the pyrogenic silica market share by the end of 2022. Hydrophilic pyrogenic silica segment will hold 55% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., SOLVAY, Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Tokuyama Corporation, Bayer AG, PPG Industries Inc., Fuji Silysia Chemical Limited, Jilin Shuangji Chemical New Material Co Ltd, Zhejiang Wynca Chemical Industry Group Co Ltd, Shandong Ruiyang Silicon Industry Technology Co., among others are some of the major players in the pyrogenic silica market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on entering markets in emerging economies to expand their manufacturing facilities. Some of the other businesses in the market are keen on introducing and developing new products for different end-user industries.

More Insights into Pyrogenic Silica Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global pyrogenic silica market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of type (pyrogenic silica by hydrophilic fumed silica, pyrogenic silica by hydrophobic fumed silica), application (pyrogenic silica by paints, pyrogenic silica by adhesives, pyrogenic silica by coatings, pyrogenic silica by plastic, pyrogenic silica by toner, pyrogenic silica by cosmetics, pyrogenic silica by food additives, pyrogenic silica by other), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the hydrophilic pyrogenic silica segment is anticipated to dominate the market. Owing to its excellent insulating properties at high temperatures, the segment will hold about 55% of the overall market share.

Based on region, the pyrogenic silica market in North America is projected to exhibit substantial market growth due to advancing demand from the pharmaceutical, personal care, and beauty industries. The target market in this region will hold about 23.8% of the market share by the end of 2022. Similarly, Europe's pyrogenic silica market, too, will expand at a steady rate over the forecast period.

