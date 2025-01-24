Pyrotecnico Delivers Spectacular Fireworks for Historic Presidential Event

From their headquarters in New Castle, PA—the fireworks capital of America —Pyrotecnico has built a trusted reputation across the nation. With regional locations in Phenix City, AL; Los Angeles, CA; Jupiter, FL; Tampa, FL; Kingsbury, IN; Jaffrey, NH; Vineland, NJ; Auburn, NY; Saluda, SC; Ennis, TX; Nashville, TN; and Petersburg, VA, Pyrotecnico's expert teams bring unmatched creativity and precision to every production. Their work includes renowned displays for notable events and clients like Wawa Welcome America in Philadelphia, the Super Bowl, the Miami Dolphins, Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular, Dallas's Reunion Tower New Year's Eve Celebration, Chicago's Navy Pier, and many more, making Pyrotecnico a respected leader in live event entertainment.

"This event was a true celebration of collaboration and partnership," said Stephen Vitale, CEO of Pyrotecnico. "Along with the contributions from industry companies, Phantom Fireworks and TNT Fireworks, our on-site event team was made up of employees from our regional Pyrotecnico locations around the country. Everyone came together to deliver an unforgettable experience that resonated around the world during this momentous event."

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Pyrotecnico is already planning for the next chapter of history. "We are honored to contribute to America's Semiquincentennial celebration on July 4, 2026, and beyond," added Vitale. "Our team is ready to ignite excitement and pride with spectacular displays that will define this historic milestone." To learn more about Pyrotecnico's America 250 plans, visit pyrotecnico.com/america-250 .

About Pyrotecnico

Founded in 1889, Pyrotecnico brings five generations of family-owned expertise in fireworks, drone light shows, and special effects. For more information, visit www.Pyrotecnico.com .

Media Contact:

Jodi Dague, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

+724.612.5313

SOURCE Pyrotecnico

