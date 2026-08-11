Pyrotecnico Officially Honored with Guinness World Records Title for Largest Fireworks Display in History

NEW CASTLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyrotecnico, a fifth-generation, family-owned fireworks, drones, and special effects company, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for producing the largest fireworks display in the world at the Salute to America: The Nation's 250th Birthday Fireworks Celebration. The company, in collaboration with the Freedom 250 organization, produced the record-setting show lighting up the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 2026, as the centerpiece of the celebration marking the nation's 250th birthday.

Pyrotecnico's Guinness World Record display lights up the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2026. The display showcased 840,537 pyrotechnics and took six months of preparation. The honor is shared with Freedom 250, and was organized by Event Strategies, Inc. (ESI), based in Alexandria, Virginia.

The display featured 840,537 fireworks launched over a 40-minute span, surpassing a previous global record of 810,904 fireworks. The show required six months of design work and three weeks of on-site setup, with more than 50 trucks and 75 crew members deploying over 168,000 pounds of fireworks from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and West Potomac Park, along with eight barges positioned along the Potomac River.

Guinness World Records confirmed the achievement, crediting Freedom 250 and Pyrotecnico, Inc. with the record for an event organized by Event Strategies Inc.

"It was a privilege for Pyrotecnico to help commemorate America's 250th birthday in our Nation's Capital," said Stephen Vitale, CEO of Pyrotecnico. "A show of this scale demanded the highest level of planning from all areas within the company. It took precise choreography, layered design, and a team of artists translating 250 years of history into a moment worthy of a nation's milestone, all while upholding the highest standards of safety. Fireworks bring communities together in celebration, reflection, and shared pride, and this record is a testament to the creativity, craftsmanship, and professionalism of our entire team."

Despite thunderstorms that briefly delayed the evening's program, the show was broadcast live and viewed by audiences worldwide. President Trump congratulated Freedom 250 and Pyrotecnico directly, calling it the most spectacular fireworks show he had ever seen and commending the team on a job well done.

About Pyrotecnico

Pyrotecnico brings more than 135 years of creating oohs and aahs for audiences of all sizes. Our team of imaginative professionals delivers fireworks, drones, and special effects to events nationwide. Headquartered outside Pittsburgh in New Castle, Pennsylvania, with additional locations across the U.S., Pyrotecnico serves clients coast to coast with a shared commitment to collaboration, safety, and delivering unforgettable live experiences. Visit Pyrotecnico.com.

Jodi Dague, Pyrotecnico, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Pyrotecnico