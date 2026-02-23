World Record Set: Pyrotecnico Debuts Pyrotechnic Drone Technology at Largest Daytime Fireworks Display

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 21, 2026, history was made at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the world record for the Largest Daytime Fireworks Display was officially set during the International Fireworks Championship.

Pyrotecnico’s 1,020 pyro drones featuring integrated airborne smoke pyrotechnics helped set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Daytime Fireworks Display at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 21, 2026.

The world record achievement was sponsored by Ricasa and Pyrotecnico, collaborating on custom product selection and drone light show design. A defining feature of the record-setting fireworks event was the use of large-scale pyrotechnic drone technology, fully executed in-house by Pyrotecnico, marking a milestone as the company's premiere launch of this innovative fusion of drones and pyrotechnics.

Pyrotecnico's drone light show provided:

1,020 pyrotechnic drones

2,024 integrated pyrotechnic smoke effects (two per drone)

All drone pilots and flight operations

Complete flight programming and aerial choreography

Collaborative design engineering alongside Ricasa

Drone platform technology powered by Firefly Drone Systems

Ricasa designed the pyrotechnic product specifically to integrate with the specialty smoke systems developed for Pyrotecnico's drone fleet, ensuring maximum daytime visibility.

The drone sequence opened with the United States flag showcasing red, white, and blue atmospheric smoke and scaling 600 feet wide by 400 feet tall, followed by a dramatic bat formation symbolizing Valencia, Spain, the birthplace of the mascletà: a daytime pyrotechnic display.

"This record represents what's possible when tradition meets technology," said Rocco Vitale, President of Pyrotecnico. "Our drone team executed this from design through flight," said Vitale. "We've worked with the Ricasa team for years and it was an honor to collaborate with them on reaching this achievement. We combined their premier product and vision, with our in-house talent and technology to deliver a record-setting performance."

With more than 1,000 drones and thousands of detonations, the drone light show set a new standard for daytime pyrotechnics and redefined what's possible in daytime live entertainment.

About Pyrotecnico

Pyrotecnico brings five generations of experience and more than 135 years of creating oohs and aahs for audiences of all sizes. Our team of imaginative professionals delivers fireworks, drone light shows, and special effects to events nationwide.

Headquartered outside of Pittsburgh in New Castle, Pennsylvania, with additional locations across the U.S., Pyrotecnico serves clients coast to coast with a shared commitment to collaboration, safety, and delivering unforgettable live entertainment experiences. For more information, visit Pyrotecnico.com .

SOURCE Pyrotecnico