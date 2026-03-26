Pyrotecnico Elevates MLB Opening Night with Stunning Pyro Drone Display at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyrotecnico, the country's largest provider of professional fireworks displays and a leading provider of drone light shows and special effects, supported Major League Baseball Opening Night in San Francisco, unveiling a groundbreaking aerial display at Oracle Park. For the first time,1,000 pyrotechnic drones brought an American flag to life above the ballpark, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that thrilled fans both in the stadium and watching the Netflix-streamed game.

Pyrotecnico delivered a 1,000 pyrotechnic drone display for Major League Baseball Opening Night at Oracle Park, featuring an American flag formation during the National Anthem. In collaboration with Netflix, MLB, and the San Francisco Giants, our team executed a precision-timed aerial moment that added a powerful visual element to the opening ceremony.

"Pyro drones are reshaping the possibilities of live events," said Rocco Vitale, President of Pyrotecnico. "Designed for visibility, precision, and impact even in full daylight, this fusion of drones and pyrotechnics unlocks a new category of aerial storytelling. The opportunities to elevate an experience are limitless."

The MLB Opening Night display was not just an opening ceremony, it was a bold statement, setting a new standard for live event production. By combining innovation, engineering, and artistry, Pyrotecnico is creating moments that resonate far beyond the event itself.

This landmark showcase underscores the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of live entertainment. Fans witnessed firsthand how pyrotechnic drone technology can transform traditional displays into immersive experiences that captivate audiences on a scale never before possible.

About Pyrotecnico

Pyrotecnico brings five generations of experience and 135+ years of creating oohs and aahs for audiences of all sizes. Backed by imaginative and hardworking people, Pyrotecnico amplifies excitement with fireworks, drone light shows, and special effects for sports, festivals, touring, theme parks, colleges and universities, corporate and community celebrations nationwide. With headquarters located outside of Pittsburgh in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and additional locations across the U.S., Pyrotecnico serves clients coast to coast, powered by a dedicated team committed to bringing people together through the power of awe-inspiring moments and unforgettable events. For more information, visit Pyrotecnico.com .

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SOURCE Pyrotecnico