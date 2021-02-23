Pyrus helps RP Canon Medical Systems fight COVID-19 with streamlined internal processes for faster distribution of life saving CT and MRI scanners

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyrus announces a strategic partnership with RP Canon Medical Systems for the digital transformation and streamlining of processes in the distribution of diagnostic imaging equipment.

During a pandemic, accurate and timely diagnostics save lives, and Canon's CT, MRI, and Ultrasound scanners are crucial to that goal. Hospitals and medical institutions in over 150 countries rely on Canon Medical systems to provide these much needed devices to detect disease early and lower mortality rates. And now, RP Canon Medical Systems, Canon's newly formed subsidiary in a partnership with RPharm Group, is relying on Pyrus , a leading low code platform, for digital transformation of internal processes to make it easy for these vital devices to go from development to end patient smoothly.

Technology, security, and seamless execution are of paramount importance to RP Canon Medical Systems, so they spent several months testing solutions to build and control cross-department workflows in a large international division. Software requirements included the ability to support operations in every department and across departments, configuration flexibility, the ability to adapt to a dynamic environment, an intuitive interface for easy adoption by users, native mobile apps, and an agile approach to process automation. After a rigorous vetting process, the company finally decided to move its key workflows, including CRM, sales, product configuration, logistics, installation, service, and customer support, to a unified work environment provided by Pyrus.

"We are excited that all tasks, workflows, communications, and approvals will be performed in Pyrus," says Denis Cherednichenko, General Director at RP Canon Medical Systems. "Having one single system to facilitate seamless collaboration across teams in different offices and countries, and with field and remote employees, contractors, and customers will be a game-changer in our fight against COVID."

The project implementation will be rolled-out in four stages. The first stage includes automating the product configuration, service desk, and contract approvals processes. As its outcome, RP Canon Medical Systems employees will work with flexible client forms and a pre-configured complex quote builder for selling equipment. Because RP Canon's sales reps are often on the go, they will easily interact with customers right on-site via the Pyrus mobile apps. Commercial proposals, contracts, purchase orders, and other documents will be generated automatically, in a few clicks, based on the templates. A sales funnel will be featured with analytics and reporting. After each contract signing, implementation tasks will be quickly transferred to the Logistics, Site, and Service departments in a single Pyrus system. RP Canon Medical Systems and Pyrus plan to complete the first stage implementation at the end of April 2021, with subsequent stages to follow soon thereafter

Mr. Naokazu Yuasa, General Manager Global Sales Planning Division for Canon Medical Systems, said of the project, "We are glad to find a partner for back support to achieve our goals for quick distribution of these crucial machines. When all workflows are set and run smoothly, it saves you and your employees' time and allows them to use their qualifications and skills to focus on what is most important. The system helps achieve more, not chaos."

Pyrus CEO, Max Nalsky, highlighted, "We believe strongly that businesses should not adjust to software. Instead, the software should adjust to the business and its requirements. Today's environment presents a unique opportunity for visionary enterprises, like RP Canon Medical Systems, to build a new type of organization: fast, vivid, and ever-changing, ready to continuously reinvent itself. It is our honor to help strengthen the global healthcare system and fight the pandemic together with Canon Medical."

About Pyrus

Pyrus is a low code platform for real-time messaging, task management, and business process automation. It creates a unified communication environment for any company and can be used throughout all business spheres, including sales, marketing, procurement, finance, HR, AP, and beyond. Pyrus helps digitize businesses in 40 countries around the world.

