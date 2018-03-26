Pythagoras Medical Receives CE-Mark for the ConfidenHT™ System

About 31% of adults worldwide have hypertension. Resistant hypertension, estimated to appear in 9-18% of hypertensive patients, significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. One of the mechanisms that controls blood pressure is a neurological signal sent from the kidneys to the brain. Eliminating this neurological link by ablating or "denervating" of the nerve through an RDN procedure can restore normal blood pressure in many patients. Recent RDN studies demonstrate that up to 40% of patients treated with such procedures showed no signs of improvement due to inaccurate nerve targeting. This occurs due to the blind nature of current RDN technologies, which do not provide feedback to the physician. ConfidenHT™ is unique in its ability to identify hot-spots for denervation and to verify the effectiveness of the procedure. This is achieved by a mapping catheter that stimulates different areas of the renal artery and an algorithm that uses the physiological response of this stimulation to create a map of hot-spots for ablation. This technology also reduces the risk factor associated with unnecessary ablation, which is an inherent part of the "blind" approach of current ablation technologies.

According to Professor Konstantinos Tsioufis, Principal Investigator and President of the ESH, "This renal fibers stimulation project is, without a doubt, a very promising step in our endeavor to locate the "sweet-spots" where renal ablation produces will achieve the best results. Our preliminary experience seems to bring us closer to the goal of 'unblinding' the renal denervation procedure."

The ConfidenHT™ Catheter is a multi-electrode, over-the-wire catheter compatible with an 8F guiding catheter and 0.014" guide wire. The ConfidenHT™' mapping console features multi-channel stimulation capabilities, and its proprietary algorithm uses multi-factorial physiological marker analysis. In addition, the console provides visualization of the artery's mapping results and hot-spot locations on a 15" touchscreen display.

"European CE Mark Approval provides significant validation of the ConfidenHT™ technology and its unique approach to improving the efficacy of RDN procedures and treating hypertension," said Efi Cohen Arazi, CEO of the Rainbow Medical group. "Rainbow Medical will continue to focus on inventing and developing game-changing solutions to unmet medical needs."

About Pythagoras Medical

Pythagoras Medical was founded in 2014 by Rainbow Medical, Israel's premier medical device innovation and investment group. The company is developing a platform for intra-arterial nerve mapping using an electrical stimulation approach that can be integrated with various procedures for multiple indications. Pythagoras Medical employs engineers and scientists from multiple disciplines and is led by Yehuda Zadok, who has many years of managerial experience in medical device development.

About Rainbow Medical

Rainbow Medical (http://www.rainbowmd.com) is a private operational investment company that seeds and grows startup companies developing breakthrough medical devices invented by Yossi Gross in a diverse range of medical fields. By addressing significant unmet market needs, Rainbow Medical seeks to improve people's lives and generate exceptional returns for its shareholders.

