Pythian's Vice President of Business Development Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Vanessa's passion for technology and talent for relationship building have led her to her current role as VP of Business Development at Pythian. In 2013 she launched the Pythian Business Development team, which she has built from the ground up. For the past three years she has led Business Developments' strategy which has focused on supporting Pythian's transformation into a cloud-first/cloud-forward technology company. She has actively built strong relationships with Google, Microsoft and Amazon that have helped drive Pythian's cloud focus forward to its current state —the fastest growing practice area of the business.

In September of 2017, Vanessa orchestrated a highly successful "Business Development Cloud Throwdown Challenge." Business Development teamed up with Learning and Development to offer to fund cloud-related training with a goal of certification by December 31. Within 10 minutes of the announcement, the 20 allocated spots were taken. Within a few hours, nearly eighty people had registered, and all were accepted into the program due to the tremendous response. Pythian's cloud partners provided support with training vouchers to offset some of the costs. Participants said they felt engaged, invigorated and re-motivated.

Vanessa's mission going forward is "Better, faster, more in the cloud." "Better at how we approach and deliver cloud projects and communicate with partners and customers; faster at getting projects started up, even as more come in; and helping more clients get started on their cloud journey."

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"Vanessa is an incredible asset to Pythian and the driving force behind the growth and success of our public cloud partner ecosystem," said Keith Millar, SVP of Pythian's Business Services. "She has played a tremendous role in solidifying and strengthening these relationships and regularly advocates on their behalf both internally and externally with an extraordinary amount of energy and enthusiasm."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

