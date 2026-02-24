PyTorch Foundation Announces New Members as Agentic AI Demand Grows

Foundation welcomes Clockwork.io, Emmi AI, NIPA, Nota AI., Yasp, CommonAI CIC, Carnegie Mellon University, Monash University, and University of Leicester

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linux Foundation Member Summit – The PyTorch Foundation , a community-driven hub for open source AI under the Linux Foundation , today announced significant expansion of its membership, with nine new members joining since December 2025. New members include Carnegie Mellon University , Clockwork.io , CommonAI CIC , Emmi AI , Monash University , National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) , Nota AI , University of Leicester , and yasp.ai .

New PyTorch Foundation membership signals sustained growth and progress in agentic AI innovation, with the Foundation leading the way on open, community-driven AI. Fueled by industry participation from leading universities, AI startups, global governments, and more, the PyTorch Foundation's production-ready tools and libraries – including PyTorch, vLLM, DeepSpeed, and Ray – play integral roles in the AI stack.

"There are no agentic systems without the models that power them," said Mark Collier, GM of AI at the Linux Foundation and Executive Director of the PyTorch Foundation. "From training frameworks like PyTorch and optimization systems like DeepSpeed that create capabilities such as advanced tool calling, to inference engines and orchestration layers like vLLM and Ray that operationalize them, the Foundation hosts critical layers of the open source AI stack. The growth of our membership reflects a shared recognition that these capabilities must be built collaboratively in a vendor-neutral environment."

Clockwork.io, Emmi AI, NIPA, Nota AI, and yasp join the foundation as Silver members. CommonAI CIC, Carnegie Mellon University, Monash University, and University of Leicester join as Associate members.

This news follows Ray joining the PyTorch Foundation as a foundation-hosted project in October 2025. The open source distributed computing framework for AI workloads, developed by Anyscale , offers development teams a seamless way to execute data processing, forming an integrated open source distributed computing layer for agentic AI alongside vLLM and PyTorch as part of the foundation.

To learn more, join the global PyTorch community in Paris, France from April 7-8, 2026 for the inaugural PyTorch Conference Europe. Register here for early-bird pricing on the latest in open source AI and machine learning.

Supporting Quotes

"At Emmi AI, PyTorch is a key part of how we bring AI into real-world engineering workflows. Becoming a member of the PyTorch Foundation is a natural step for us as we contribute to an open ecosystem that accelerates research, deployment, and impact."

– Miks Mikelsons, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder, Emmi AI

"Open source AI plays a critical role in bringing research innovations into real-world applications. By joining the PyTorch Foundation, we look forward to collaborating with the community and contributing our experience in AI model optimization."

– Tae-Ho Kim, CTO, Nota AI

"AI teams shouldn't have to redesign their models every time the hardware changes. Our work focuses on separating model innovation from infrastructure constraints, so developers can run efficiently anywhere. Becoming part of the PyTorch Foundation aligns with our belief that open ecosystems are essential to reduce friction, avoid lock-in, and scale AI sustainably."

– Reza Rahimi, CTO, yasp/

About the PyTorch Foundation

The PyTorch Foundation is a community-driven hub supporting the open source PyTorch framework and a broader portfolio of innovative open source AI projects. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the PyTorch Foundation provides a vendor-neutral, trusted home for collaboration across the AI lifecycle—from model training and inference, to domain-specific applications. Through open governance, strategic support, and a global contributor community, the PyTorch Foundation empowers developers, researchers, and enterprises to build and deploy AI at scale. Learn more at https://pytorch.org/foundation .

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

