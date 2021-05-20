Pyure Organic Announces Rebrand of Plant-Based Sweetener Products

The new Pyure branding uses friendly fonts with grain-like textures, green leaf accents, bold colors and photos of delicious-looking sweets to appeal to all ranges of customers. The new copy emphasizes "love" language, as in the brand's new tagline: "Love is pure. Pyure is love."

"We could all use a little more love in our lives," said Benjamin Fleischer, Pyure's founder and CEO. "Pyure is the result of my ongoing passion for creating plant-based sugar substitutes that taste great and that love you back. Our rebrand, which gives us a new look that's accessible and exciting, perfectly captures the vibrancy of our product line today and tomorrow. We think consumers will fall in love with it as much as we have."

Pat Fox, Director of Marketing at Pyure, said "The ultimate goal of the rebrand is to become a pantry staple in millions of homes, and to challenge sugar as America's most popular sweetener. I'm proud to say that every decision we made focused on our customer. Their insights were our 'North Star' on the evolution of Pyure."

Pyure has continually outpaced its competition as more consumers have become aware of the threat of sugar to their well-being and seek sugar-free sweetening solutions that are better-for-you without compromising on taste."

Ideabar boasts agency expertise in products that appeal to Natural-Minded Consumers, so the partnership was a natural fit.

"We believe in brands that innovate and lead markets. We are inspired by Pyure's focus on bringing plant-based, organic, sugar alternatives to market," said Dana Wardeh, Director of Client Engagement of Ideabar. "Pyure Organic is a brand that aligns with Ideabar's passion to provide Natural-Minded Consumers with choices in their pursuit of personal wellness. This rebrand will help further establish Pyure as the undisputed pioneer of organic, sugar-free foods."

For more information on Pyure, click here.

For more information on Ideabar, click here.

About Pyure Brands

Pyure Brands, LLC, the fastest-growing independent organic sweetener company in the U.S. serving global food, beverage, cosmetic and nutraceutical brands and manufacturers. Since its founding more than 10 years ago, Pyure has been at the forefront of the stevia renaissance, leading the market in plant-based alternatives to sugar. Pyure is distinguished as first to market introducing USDA Certified and non-GMO Project Verified Stevia. The company's sweetening solutions are sugar-free, zero-glycemic and safe for diabetics. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Pyure Brands has deep roots in Southwest Florida and has a history of giving back to the local business community.

For more information on Pyure Brands, visit www.pyureorganic.com or follow Pyure on Instagram (@pyureorganic) and Facebook (@pyureorganic).

About Ideabar

Ideabar is an integrated marketing and media agency based in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Atlanta, Ga. The agency changes minds and moves markets through research, branding, creative, integrated media and interactive services. The team of brand strategists, creative professionals, research analysts and media planners are data-driven, wildly creative and fluent in all media. To learn more about Ideabar, visit ideabar.agency .

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications and automotive services. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com , view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com , or us follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises and @AlexTaylor_Cox.

Media Contact:

Pat Fox

[email protected]

SOURCE Pyure Brands, LLC

Related Links

http://www.PyureSweet.com

