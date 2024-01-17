Pyx Health Announces Acquisition of InquisitHealth

Pyx Health Expands Offerings and Technology Capabilities, Strengthens Leadership Team

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyx Health, the leading social health platform solving loneliness, today announced the acquisition of InquisitHealth. The acquisition will bring on new capabilities, technology offerings, and expertise to benefit clients and members alike.

InquisitHealth is a New Jersey-based population health management company that leverages a remote workforce of peers to help patients overcome social determinants of health (SDoH) challenges and better manage chronic conditions. InquisitHealth shares Pyx Health's approach of seamlessly integrating technology with empathetic peer-to-peer mentoring, and their solution is specifically designed to address chronic conditions, including asthma, hypertension, and diabetes. The addition of InquisitHealth's clinical expertise will complement Pyx Health's social health-focused solution, resulting in more comprehensive offerings for members and a greater ability to impact clients' CAHPS and Star ratings.

"Through this acquisition, we continue to make meaningful investments in our product and company. With InquisitHealth's unparalleled insight and innovation, we close in on our mission to combat loneliness, while also improving social health and overall health outcomes," said Cindy Jordan, CEO and co-founder of Pyx Health. "We thoughtfully selected InquisitHealth because of the synergy of their mission and vision with ours. Together, we remain poised to reshape the social health landscape overall."

InquisitHealth CEO and co-founder Ashwin Patel, M.D., Ph.D., will join the Pyx Health executive team as chief medical officer. As a physician with a doctorate in health economics, Dr. Patel brings a wealth of medical and clinical expertise to the Pyx Health team. He spearheaded multiple research initiatives funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to build the technology and training behind InquisitHealth's evidence-based programs.

Co-founder Brijesh Patel will also join the Pyx Health team as the executive vice president of product and business intelligence. As a progressive entrepreneur with experience leading tech-forward organizations, he will enable Pyx Health to continue driving product innovation. Since founding InquisitHealth, Ashwin Patel and Brijesh Patel have published their work in peer-reviewed publications, and their groundbreaking research has been recognized by the CDC and the American Diabetes Association.

"We are pleased to bring InquisitHealth's expertise and technology platforms to Pyx Health," said Ashwin Patel. "This was an ideal opportunity for us to scale our business given our shared commitment to empathy-first engagement and progressive healthcare solutions. We look forward to continuing to improve patient outcomes and shaping the future of health and wellness."

