Pyx Health Announces Acquisition of InquisitHealth

News provided by

Pyx Health

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Pyx Health Expands Offerings and Technology Capabilities, Strengthens Leadership Team

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyx Health, the leading social health platform solving loneliness, today announced the acquisition of InquisitHealth. The acquisition will bring on new capabilities, technology offerings, and expertise to benefit clients and members alike.

InquisitHealth is a New Jersey-based population health management company that leverages a remote workforce of peers to help patients overcome social determinants of health (SDoH) challenges and better manage chronic conditions. InquisitHealth shares Pyx Health's approach of seamlessly integrating technology with empathetic peer-to-peer mentoring, and their solution is specifically designed to address chronic conditions, including asthma, hypertension, and diabetes. The addition of InquisitHealth's clinical expertise will complement Pyx Health's social health-focused solution, resulting in more comprehensive offerings for members and a greater ability to impact clients' CAHPS and Star ratings.

"Through this acquisition, we continue to make meaningful investments in our product and company. With InquisitHealth's unparalleled insight and innovation, we close in on our mission to combat loneliness, while also improving social health and overall health outcomes," said Cindy Jordan, CEO and co-founder of Pyx Health. "We thoughtfully selected InquisitHealth because of the synergy of their mission and vision with ours. Together, we remain poised to reshape the social health landscape overall."

InquisitHealth CEO and co-founder Ashwin Patel, M.D., Ph.D., will join the Pyx Health executive team as chief medical officer. As a physician with a doctorate in health economics, Dr. Patel brings a wealth of medical and clinical expertise to the Pyx Health team. He spearheaded multiple research initiatives funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to build the technology and training behind InquisitHealth's evidence-based programs.

Co-founder Brijesh Patel will also join the Pyx Health team as the executive vice president of product and business intelligence. As a progressive entrepreneur with experience leading tech-forward organizations, he will enable Pyx Health to continue driving product innovation. Since founding InquisitHealth, Ashwin Patel and Brijesh Patel have published their work in peer-reviewed publications, and their groundbreaking research has been recognized by the CDC and the American Diabetes Association.

"We are pleased to bring InquisitHealth's expertise and technology platforms to Pyx Health," said Ashwin Patel. "This was an ideal opportunity for us to scale our business given our shared commitment to empathy-first engagement and progressive healthcare solutions. We look forward to continuing to improve patient outcomes and shaping the future of health and wellness."

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP provided legal advice to Pyx Health. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pyx Health
Pyx Health is the first proven solution to effectively manage the loneliness epidemic plaguing our society today. By combining compassionate human intervention with scalable and proven technology, Pyx Health provides an effective, cost-saving, therapeutic approach to managing this pervasive problem. Pyx Health's unique approach improves mental health outcomes, mitigates loneliness-related physical health conditions, and ultimately reduces health care costs. For more information, visit us at https://www.pyxhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

SOURCE Pyx Health

Also from this source

Pyx Health Announces Caregiver Offering in Recognition of National Family Caregivers Month

To commemorate National Family Caregivers Month, Pyx Health, a healthcare technology company that reduces loneliness and its negative health impacts, ...

Pyx Health Climbs to Top 15% on Annual Inc. 5000 List

Inc. revealed today that Pyx Health ranks No. 558 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.