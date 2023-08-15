Pyx Health Climbs to Top 15% on Annual Inc. 5000 List

With A Three-Year Growth Rate Of 1,054%, Pyx Health Ranks Among The Prestigious List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Pyx Health ranks No. 558 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Following an impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,054%, Pyx Health also ranked at number 43 among the list's health services company honorees, and number 1 in the company's headquarters of Tucson, AZ. 2023 marks Pyx Health's second consecutive year on the annual list, climbing from 1,160 overall and 63 in health services last year.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Pyx Health is thrilled to once again be named to the Inc. 5000 list," said Cindy Jordan, Founder and CEO of Pyx Health. "Our inclusion on this high-profile, national stage validates our unwavering mission to effectively address the loneliness crisis facing our nation. The fact that we can build from this mission a rapidly-growing business makes the endeavor that much more inspiring and fulfilling."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Pyx Health offers the first evidence-based, data-driven loneliness solution that effectively addresses society's critical loneliness epidemic, leveraging scalable technology and skilled, compassionate peer-to-peer human support to reduce loneliness. The company is on an exciting journey with Inc.'s designation serving as latest in a series of industry recognitions. Other recent notable accomplishments include launching the nation's first loneliness helpline available during National Loneliness Awareness Week; and the first program specifically designed to tackle youth loneliness .

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

