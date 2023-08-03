Pyxis Advisory Group Adds New Partner & Senior Advisor to Team

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxis Advisory Group, a diversified advisory firm serving the global industrial sector, is delighted to add two new team members. Stephen Bell joins the firm as partner and industry veteran Richard Loew onboards as a senior advisor.

Stephen Bell, Partner Richard Loew, Senior Advisor

Pyxis Advisory Group's mission is to deliver lasting results for its clients and create unmatched development opportunities for its professionals. Pyxis currently serves a global client base with services including merger and acquisition support, commodities trading, risk management, technology start-up support, and digital transformation.

With a successful career dedicated to adding value to clients, Stephen will assist Pyxis' global clients with supporting mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation, and complex business and IT implementation services. Stephen brings almost 30 years of leadership experience in IT strategy, business transformation, major program execution, and solution delivery. During his career, he has played leadership roles in the successful execution and delivery of several major transformation programs at Fortune 50 companies. His clients have included companies across the aerospace & defense, high-technology manufacturing, petrochemicals, automotive, commodity trading, and oil & gas industries. Examples of his most recent work include leading the IT enablement of a multi-year commodity trading business transformation program, defining the IT execution plan for US refinery acquisition, and leading the North America go to market activities across the Oil & Gas industry for a global Systems Integrator.

"I've worked alongside my colleague Stephen for several years and have seen his ability to successfully navigate complex and strategic transformational initiatives for clients. His dedication to clients and "doing what is right" for them has always been at the core of his approach to client service," said Steven Bradford, Partner of Pyxis Advisory Group. "Stephen will be an excellent addition to the Pyxis leadership team. We are thrilled that he has joined us and excited for the deep expertise he will bring to Pyxis' clients."

"My fellow partners at Pyxis bring an unparalleled level of experience and a long track record of success in the advisory business," said Bell. "I have played multiple roles in my career where I engaged with members of the current Pyxis leadership team, and I look forward to collaborating with them to solve critical issues for both past and future clients."

Leveraging decades of global experience, Richard as senior advisor will assist Pyxis' global clients with supporting mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation, and strategic CIO advisory services.

Richard served as CIO for more than 10 years across three different companies within Oil & Gas focused in the Refining sector (process manufacturing). He has a strong technology and leadership foundation due to his tenure with Price Waterhouse in the Management Consulting group. He has led IT through 3 IPO's, led IT Acquisition Integration across 10 acquired assets in US, UK, France, Germany, and Belgium for three companies including Motiva, PBF and Petroplus.

"I am excited to be joining the Pyxis team to further leverage and share my first-hand experience as CIO for multiple international and domestic companies in the refining sector," said Richard. "Given the multiple M&A integrations I have been through, coupled with my experience building, running, and pivoting IT organizations in private, pre-IPO, and post-IPO environments, I feel certain of my ability to contribute to our client journeys whether they be focusing on challenges experienced during start-up, growth, or transformation."

"We are eager to have Richard join the leadership team at Pyxis Advisory Group. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Richard both as a colleague and a client, and he brings invaluable insights and experience to our clients," said Matt Flanagan, Partner of Pyxis Advisory Group. "Having served the industry and several companies as CIO, he brings unique perspectives to drive real value for our clients' organizations."

About Pyxis Advisory Group

Pyxis Advisory Group is a diversified advisory firm serving the global industrial sector. Our mission is to deliver lasting results for our clients and to create unmatched development opportunities for our professionals. Our clients tell us they value our highly collaborative approach combined with our deep industry expertise. For more information on Pyxis Advisory Group, please visit our website at pyxisadvisory.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Gochman

713-582-4912

[email protected]

SOURCE Pyxis Advisory Group