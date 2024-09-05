Pyxis Advisory Group Adds New Senior Leader to Team

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxis Advisory Group, a diversified advisory firm serving the global industrial sector, is delighted to announce Kait Dinunzio as Managing Director and a new member of its executive team.

Pyxis Advisory Group's mission is to deliver lasting results for its clients and create unmatched development opportunities for its professionals. Pyxis serves a global client base with services including merger and acquisition support, commodities trading, risk management, technology start-up support, and digital transformation.

With a successful career dedicated to adding value to clients, Dinunzio will lead Pyxis' global Organizational Change practice and support Pyxis' global clients with mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation, and complex business and IT implementation services. She brings almost 20 years of leadership experience designing and implementing strategic plans, leading change initiatives, and driving successful project management outcomes. Dinunzio joins Pyxis from Helios Consulting, a leading provider of organizational and operational leadership advisory services, where she was a Senior Partner.

Based in Calgary, Canada, Dinunzio will also lead Pyxis' growth in its rapidly expanding Canadian market; leveraging her deep experience providing organizational leadership services to both corporate and public sector companies.

"Kait's ability to consistently deliver complex and strategic transformational initiatives successfully for her clients both at the operating site and corporate levels really makes her unique. Her dedication to clients and 'doing what is right' for them has always been at the core of her approach to client service," said Stephen Bell, Partner of Pyxis Advisory Group. "Kait will be an excellent addition to the Pyxis leadership team. We are thrilled that she has joined us and are excited for the deep expertise she will bring to Pyxis' clients."

"I am thrilled to step into the role of Managing Director with Pyxis Advisory. This opportunity allows me to contribute to global change leadership, which is both a professional passion and a meaningful pursuit for me," said Kait Dinunzio. "The partners at Pyxis are not only highly accomplished, but also share a commitment to integrity and hard work that aligns with my own values. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at Pyxis, bringing fresh perspectives to our work and continuing to achieve outstanding results for our clients, both familiar and new."

