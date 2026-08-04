PyxisLabs Launches Lab Service and Enterprise License Offerings to Democratize Quantitative Biochemical Omics with Coverage, Speed and Cost on Par with Sequencing

New offerings deliver a full biochemome as a $200-per-sample full-service readout or a $25-per-sample subscription/enterprise license to run on a laboratory's own instruments

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PyxisLabs™, Matterworks, Inc.'s AI Native Laboratory for scalable biochemical omics and predictive biology, today announces two commercial offerings: biochemical analysis services and enterprise subscription licenses for quantitative, untargeted biochemical omics. These offerings represent a paradigm shift – enabling access to biochemical omics at a cost and turnaround on par with sequencing at a commercial scale.

Pyxis™ co-scientist is built on Matterworks' Large Spectral Model (LSM), the company's foundation model for direct machine interpretation of small-molecule, lipid, and peptide mass spectrometry data. By predicting concentration computationally rather than relying on a physical calibration standard for every analyte, and by reading samples with untargeted methods, Pyxis removes the drivers that have historically placed the cost of quantitative biochemical omics far above the price of genomics. Pyxis has been broadly benchmarked and has been validated by multiple life sciences and industrial customers.

Biochemical Analysis Services, now available through PyxisLabs

Customers can now send samples directly to PyxisLabs AI Native Laboratory for de novo chemotyping and biological interpretation. The service is priced at $200 per sample, all-in, and returns small-molecule and lipid identification alongside untargeted concentration determination. Results and biological interpretation are delivered with prompt turnaround through Pyxis co-scientist. The biochemical services are for application scientists pursuing metabolomic, lipidomic, and exposomic characterization with PhD-level biological interpretation.

Enterprise Licensing: Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) access to Pyxis on Customer Instruments

For organizations that generate their own high-resolution mass spectrometry (e.g. LC-MS) data, PyxisLabs enables access to subscription enterprise licensing of Pyxis as a modular, tiered subscription. With subscription costs of approximately $25 per sample, the MaaS platform lets a laboratory engage Pyxis modules to read and interpret its own raw instrument data, including de novo structure identification and quantitation at scale. Small-molecule and lipid modules are available today; a peptide module will follow in Q4 2026.

Whether accessed through biochemical analysis services or enterprise subscription licenses, Pyxis maintains a private data relationship with each customer.

"Sequencing scaled the moment that its cost and turnaround stopped being a constraint: biology is now foreseeable at similar cost and scale for the biochemical layer," said Fadi Abdi, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of PyxisLabs. "Launching biochemical analysis services and offering Model-as-a-Service licensing enables every lab to choose how it engages Pyxis: send us the sample or run Pyxis on the instrument you already own."

"Pyxis puts PhD-level biochemical interpretation directly in the hands of the researchers who need it," said Amy Caudy, Ph.D., Vice President, Biochemical Omics at Matterworks. "A lab can license the modules it needs and immediately apply Pyxis to applications such as biomarker discovery, quantitative mechanism of action, target discovery, lead identification and optimization, or large population studies. When labs need additional capacity, or if they do not have in-house mass spectrometry, they can engage with Lab Services and benefit from the capabilities of Pyxis."

For additional information contact us at [email protected].

About PyxisLabs

The PyxisLabs AI Native Laboratory was established to commercialize scalable biochemical omics and predictive biology. It is powered by Pyxis, the Matterworks co-scientist, for interpreting omic data to explain phenotypes. Organizations can license Pyxis to interpret data generated on their own high-resolution LC-MS instruments or send samples to PyxisLabs for de novo chemotyping services.

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SOURCE Matterworks