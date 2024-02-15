Pyxus International Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status

– Climate change score higher than industry, North America and global averages –

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, has been recognized as a leader in climate change transparency and performance by the environmental non-profit CDP. CDP ranked Pyxus among the top tier of responding companies in the climate change category, earning the business "Leadership" status, the highest level of achievement.

"Achieving CDP's Leadership status is a testament to our global teams' hard work, ingenuity and commitment to growing a better world," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "We are pleased that our unified approach to sustainable action and core belief in transparency has earned us this coveted recognition, and as we move forward in our net-zero journey, it will serve as a reminder that our efforts, large and small, make an impact."

Pyxus' A- score for its actions to mitigate climate change ranked higher than the industry, North America and global averages of B, C and C, respectively, and reflects the Company's 11 percent year-over-year reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as reported in its FY2023 Sustainability Report and its CDP disclosure. Additionally, the Company earned a B score in both the water security and forestry categories, which indicates it has addressed the environmental impacts of the business and has implemented good environmental management practices specific to water and forestry.

Pyxus' scores reflect data compiled from its family of companies and brands, and were determined by CDP-accredited scoring partners on a scale ranging from A to D- and then measured against over 21,000 entities as part of the 2023 process.

Pyxus began reporting its greenhouse gas emissions to CDP in 2009, its water data in 2014 and its forestry data in 2020.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Media Contact:

Miranda Kinney

SVP Global Communications & Sustainability

mkinney@pyxus.com

+1 919-379-4152

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.