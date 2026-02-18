Pyxus International Achieves CDP Leadership Status

CDP recognizes Pyxus as a leader in climate change and forestry

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, has been recognized as a global leader in environmental performance and transparency by the non-profit organization CDP. CDP ranked Pyxus among the top tier of responding companies in the climate change and forestry categories, awarding the Company "Leadership" status for its improved 'A-' rating in both areas. The Company also maintained its "Management" status aligned with its 'B' rating in the water security category, acknowledging Pyxus' actions to address negative environmental impacts and apply strong management practices related to water.

"This recognition underscores the strength and credibility of our environmental efforts as we continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, advance responsible water stewardship and mitigate deforestation through disciplined execution and transparent reporting," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "Our progress is driven by the dedication of our global teams, our culture of accountability and ongoing collaboration with stakeholders across the value chain."

Pyxus' scores reflect the data compiled from its family of companies and were determined by CDP-accredited scoring partners on a scale ranging from A to D- and then measured against over 23,100 entities as part of the 2025 process.

Pyxus began reporting its greenhouse gas emissions to CDP in 2009, expanding to include water data in 2014 and forestry data in 2020.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus, its subsidiaries and affiliates are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

