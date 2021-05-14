Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com .

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

