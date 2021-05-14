Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting
May 14, 2021, 16:15 ET
MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.
SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.
Share this article