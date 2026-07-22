Pyxus International, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results Earnings Call

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 before the market opens for regular trading. In conjunction with this release, Pyxus will hold an earnings conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EDT that day to discuss the quarterly results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial +1 (646) 769-9200 or (800) 330-6710 and use conference ID 9506288. To join the Company's live webcast, click here.

A press release disclosing the Company's financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026, along with a first quarter results presentation, will be available prior to the call on the Company's investor relations webpage.

For those unable to join the live audio webcast, the archived recording will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage shortly after the call.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript, or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International, Inc. and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.