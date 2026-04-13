Pyxus International Named a Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP

-- Earned CDP Supplier Engagement 'A' ranking for third consecutive year --

-- Recognized for collaborative efforts with suppliers, particularly its global farmer base --

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, was named a Supplier Engagement Leader by environmental nonprofit CDP for the third consecutive year. Pyxus ranked amongst the top tier of businesses worldwide, earning an "A" rating on CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) Leaderboard, the highest level of recognition.

CDP's SEA evaluates the effectiveness of companies' engagement efforts with their suppliers on climate change, helping to drive greater impact across their value chain.

"Addressing climate change requires a long-term, collaborative approach," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "As part of our global strategy, we partner with our contracted growers to build a more resilient and sustainable supply chain, which supports environmental stewardship, business performance and farmer retention. This recognition by CDP validates our focus on supplier education, shared accountability and continuous improvement as we deliver measurable emissions reductions across our value chain."

A company's SEA ranking evaluates four key areas captured during CDP's annual climate change disclosure process: 1) governance, 2) targets, 3) Scope 3 emissions and 4) value chain engagement.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.