Pzena live on Matrix Investment Management Platform for portfolio optimization

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes is pleased to announce that Pzena Investment Management has successfully entered into production on the Matrix investment management platform to support its efforts to streamline operations, mitigate risk, and enhance portfolio optimization capabilities. Rimes officially engaged with Pzena in February 2023, and the new service went live in mid-September. This is the first time Rimes has implemented a compliance rule framework-based optimization process within Matrix. Rimes is providing the system as a managed service with full infrastructure and application support.

According to Brian Mann, Chief Data Officer and Director of Operations at Pzena, "Going live with the Matrix portfolio optimization component is a significant milestone in our overall technology modernization program. We can now systematically facilitate a growing demand for customized client portfolios. It has been a collaborative effort, and we appreciate the commitment and flexibility the combined Rimes and Pzena teams demonstrated to get the job done. We look forward to reaping the benefits the new solution will provide."

The Matrix platform simplifies the management of complex, multi-level investment and product structures, clarifying portfolio management and investment decisions. The Matrix platform's portfolio optimization capabilities allow managers to select the most favorable asset distribution strategy from a broad and diverse range, including the tangible and illiquid portfolios being considered, according to agreed-upon performance and duration objectives. This approach maximizes factors such as anticipated returns and minimizes financial, regulatory, or reputational risk exposure.

Stuart Plane, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Solutions at Rimes, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to have been part of this groundbreaking project and thank Brian and his team for their support. The successful implementation of the compliance rule framework-based optimization process, combined with our world-class infrastructure and application support, is an important first for Rimes and all our clients. It allows for a more disciplined and controlled investment management process, providing a comprehensive framework for decision-making within the bounds of compliance standards."

About Rimes

Rimes provides enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology.

About Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management, LLC is an investment manager based in New York City with a strict focus on long-term classic value investing. The firm manages US, non-US, and global portfolios with a goal of long-term alpha generation. Since the firm's inception, Pzena has built a diverse, global client base of institutional and retail investors. Pzena also has business development/client service offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, England, and an operational and distribution office in Dublin, Ireland.

