Q Adds Leading Global Health & Nutritional Brands

Abbott India Ltd., one of India's fastest growing pharmaceutical companies, is listed on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. Established in 1910 and with over 14,000 employees in India, the company is a major subsidiary of parent Abbott Laboratories, one of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in the world with a market capitalization of over USD $200 billion. Himalaya, launched in 1934, has become a global leader in the supply of herbal and personal health products and distributes nearly 500 products in over 100 countries. India is its single largest territory.

The addition of these two new ad partners continues the forward momentum that has seen the company secure new premium ad partnerships almost weekly since the beginning of April. In the most recent week The Q achieved a Gross Rating Point (GRP) of 47 which marks the 7th consecutive week where the rating has averaged 45 GRP or higher. The ratings system is run by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) and is considered the "Nielsen of India". The company believes strong ratings continue to be the best indicator of revenue growth potential.

To support this ratings and sales growth, the company has appointed veteran ad sales executive, Ashish Kotekar, as Head of Ad Sales for the West and South regions. Mr. Kotekar brings to The Q, two decades of sales experience in the media and entertainment industry. He was previously with Zee Networks and has held positions with Ten Sports, Star India, Turner, Reliance Broadcast Network and Sony Entertainment Television. He will join the company immediately and report directly to Simran Hoon, CEO, The Q.

Curt Marvis, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder added, "The entire business is strengthening right now. We continue to have amazing ratings and we are adding top talent to manage the business day to day while securing deals with many of the biggest brands and advertisers in the world. I keep saying over and over how this is just the beginning for us but with each passing month we are solidifying our base for operations, ad sales, programming and ultimately revenue generation. We all look forward to making The Q a special home for all of the new ad partners that we continue to bring onboard."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching a peak of 49.06 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

