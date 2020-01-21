Q Analysts Expands Its International Footprint Launching An Offshore Q TestLab Facility In The Republic Of Madagascar

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts today announced the opening of a new Q TestLab facility in Antananarivo, Madagascar. The state-of-the-art Antananarivo location will be the company's third Q TestLab facility in addition to Kirkland, WA and Bangalore, India. The new facility will be performing work for Ground Truth Data Services and QA and Testing for US clients who seek a low-cost offshore delivery option.

The Antananarivo facility will provide automated and manual tagging of Ground Truth Data to create algorithm-ready quality results for companies who develop products around Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The high-quality data tagging performed at the new Antananarivo facility will compliment Q Analysts extensive suite of Ground Truth Data Services. Learn more about Q Analysts Ground Truth Data Services.

The Antananarivo facility will also be performing hardware and software Quality Assurance and Testing at rates far more cost effective than traditional options like India. Q Analysts will offer testing services for cloud applications, IoT, mobile devices and software, virtual reality devices and experiences and wearables. Companies seeking a low-cost option for regression testing can leverage the extensive expertise Q Analysts has in this space. Learn more about Q Analysts QA and Testing.

Seng Teung, VP of Ground Truth Data Services commented, "Our new Madagascar location will allow Q Analysts to provide our clients an end-to-end Ground Truth Data solution. We can provide clients a customizable package that includes data capture internationally, data validation, data ingestion and automated and manual tagging."

Tony Chung, VP of Technical Services for the QA & Testing Practice said, "Our new Madagascar testing facility will allow product testing efficiency at an affordable cost by combining our top-notch quality assurance competencies with our flexible follow-the-sun delivery capabilities."

Q Analysts will be utilizing the practice of "Impact Sourcing" to build the workforce at the Antananarivo location. Impact Sourcing will give career opportunities to people who have limited prospects for employment leading to economic self-sufficiency. Madagascar is one of the poorest of African nations.

Q Analysts founder and chief executive officer Ross Fernandes commented, "100% of the local profits derived from the new Antananarivo operation will be donated to local social, community and charitable projects multiplying our positive impact in the Antananarivo area. I'm proud to say the expansion of our new Ground Truth Data tagging and QA & Testing facility will create an economic boost and provide new career opportunities for people looking to improve their professional skills and careers."

About Q Analysts

Since 2003 Q Analysts has been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees across the globe including its Q TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA, Antananarivo, Madagascar and Bangalore, India. Q Analysts provides a full suite of Ground Truth Data Services for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as well as Quality Assurance and Testing for hardware devices and software apps and experiences. Our corporate mission is focused on quality, and we have built processes and practices to ensure that we deliver the highest quality at every stage of service delivery.

Some of the awards & recognition Q Analysts has received includes being named the eighth-largest Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) headquartered in Silicon Valley, the YesVets Hire-a-Vet Award by the Washington State Employment Security Department for our efforts to employ military veterans and the bronze winner of the Most Innovative Service in 2019 in the "Best in Biz Awards" for our Ground Truth Data Services portfolio.

