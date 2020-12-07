Q Analysts Named One Of Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Private Companies In 2020.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts, a leader in driving quality in the world of AI, is proud to announce that it has been ranked 9th on the list of Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2020. The firm is led by CEO Ross Fernandes and was founded in 2003 with a focus on serving the largest technology firms in the world.

"It is a great honor to be recognized for this elite award. Positive growth is what all organizations aspire to achieve. This award is a testament to Q Analysts' incredible growth and underlying business strategy, our focus on quality, delivering world-class solutions to our global client base of loyal customers, and our strong commitment to the advancement of innovation and technology" said Ross Fernandes, CEO.

Q Analysts focus on quality derives from its expertise in Quality Assurance & Testing services designed to optimize life cycle quality from design to post-deployment for a wide range of AI-driven consumer and commercial hardware, devices, software apps, and user experiences.



The company is also a leading expert in driving quality of AI algorithms through its Ground Truth Data Services for data collection, ingestion, and automated and manual tagging for algorithm-ready datasets used in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning products.

Leveraging over three million hours of expertise, the company offers onsite managed services and offsite managed projects in its Q TestLab facilities globally.

About Q Analysts

Since 2003, Q Analysts have been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to the market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees worldwide, including its Q TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA, Antananarivo, Madagascar, and Bangalore, India.

Some of the awards and recognition Q Analysts has received include being named one of the top 10 Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Silicon Valley, as well as being ranked one of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley, by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The company has also won the US Department of Labor's Gold Medallion Award from HIREVets.gov and the YesVets Hire-a-Vet Award by the Washington State Employment Security Department for exemplary efforts in recruiting and employing our nation's veterans. Q Analysts is also the bronze winner of the Most Innovative Service in 2019 in the "Best in Biz Awards" for our Ground Truth Data Services portfolio. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

