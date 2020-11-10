Q Analysts Receives The HIREVets.gov Gold Medallion Award For Their Outstanding Efforts In Recruiting And Employing Our Nation's Veterans

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts, a leader in driving quality in the world of AI is the proud winner of the US Department of Labor's Gold Medallion Award for exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans from HIREVets.gov.

HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program implements the requirements of the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 (Public Law 115-31), which President Donald J. Trump signed in May 2017. The HIRE Vets Medallion is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Award, Q Analysts demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace – HireVets.gov.

"Q Analysts is honored to be recognized for creating a program that values and appreciates our Veterans. Our Vets for Test program leverages the discipline, focus, and drive for excellence embodied by experienced US military veterans to offer the highest level of quality assurance services for the technology community. By training, mentoring, and offering a sustainable career path for our military vets and their spouses, we can help them compete and thrive in today's workforce". - said Ross Fernandes, CEO.

Q Analysts focus on quality derives from its expertise in Quality Assurance & Testing services designed to optimize life cycle quality from design to post-deployment for a wide range of AI driven consumer and commercial hardware, devices, software apps, and user experiences.

The company is also a leading expert in driving quality of AI algorithms through its Ground Truth Data Services for data collection, ingestion, and automated and manual tagging for algorithm-ready datasets used in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning products.

Leveraging over three million hours of expertise, the company offers onsite managed services and offsite managed projects in its Q TestLab facilities globally.

About Q Analysts Since 2003 Q Analysts have been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees worldwide, including its Q TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA, Antananarivo, Madagascar, and Bangalore, India.

Some of the awards & recognition Q Analysts has received include being named one of the top 10 Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Silicon Valley and ranked one of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal; the YesVets Hire-a-Vet Award by the Washington State Employment Security Department for our efforts to employ military veterans and the bronze winner of the Most Innovative Service in 2019 in the "Best in Biz Awards" for our Ground Truth Data Services portfolio.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Gold Medallion Award.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Edward Toro

Manager of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Q Analysts

Related Links

https://www.qanalysts.com

