Q Analysts Recognized For Their Commitment To Hiring And Retaining Veterans In The Workforce

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts was awarded the YesVets Hire-a-Vet Award by the Washington State Employment Security Department for their efforts to employ military veterans in 2019. Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine announced the Hire-A-Vet award recipients in support of Gov. Jay Inslee's Hire-A-Veteran Month proclamation.

The Q Analysts Vets for Test program draws upon the discipline, focus and drive for excellence inherent in experienced U.S. military veterans to provide the highest level of technical services for the tech community. Military vets receive training, mentoring and a sustainable career path, while Q Analysts expands its pipeline of skilled resources for the company's Q TestLab service offering. Q TestLab includes Quality Assurance and Testing in technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mobile, consumer device testing and Ground Truth Data services for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The Hire-A-Vet award was created to call attention to unemployed veterans in Washington and to recognize companies with a good track record of hiring, retaining and celebrating veterans in their workforce. One business winner is selected from each of the 12 workforce development areas in Washington. The full release from the Washington State Employment Security Department is located here.

Founded in 2003, Q Analysts partners with Fortune 500 companies worldwide to optimally deliver their technology initiatives. The company provides industry-leading offerings that drive quality for both conventional Quality Assurance and Testing Managed Services and Ground Truth Data Services that leverage the company's expertise in data services for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The globally focused company is the seventh-largest Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) headquartered in Silicon Valley, according to Silicon Valley Business Journal.

