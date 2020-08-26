Q BioMed Announces Initiation of GMP Production of Novel COVID-19 Therapeutic for Clinical Trial Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, announced today that with its technology partner, Mannin Research, a GMP production contract has been initiated for MAN-19, a clinical grade therapeutic intended to treat complications caused by COVID-19. The Phase 1 clinical trial is slated to begin patient enrollment in February 2021.

The accelerated development of this novel virus-agnostic and host-directed therapeutic is being supported in part by funding from the Canadian and German governments under various R&D incentive and COVID-19 response initiatives.

More than 800,000 deaths have occurred worldwide as a result of COVID-19 as of August 25th 2020, and the number continues to climb rapidly. Clinicians have reported a range of physiological abnormalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients, including respiratory distress and vascular complications. Research also suggests that death rates are alarmingly high for patients requiring ventilator support, demonstrating the need for therapeutic interventions that can prevent the escalation of disease severity.

Human observational and genetic studies, as well as animal models of endothelial dysfunction collectively suggest that by targeting Tie2 receptor, MAN-19 may be effective in the treatment of a number of complications associated with viral infections such as COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. Therapeutics based on the Mannin platform have the potential to offer clinicians an intervention to rapidly stabilize the patient's vascular endothelium in hospital settings, such as the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), to prevent vascular leakage, pulmonary pathology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Such an intervention could improve outcomes in the current COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Q BioMed CEO Denis Corin stated, "This program is advancing very rapidly. We are very pleased with the input and support from government institutions and other industry stakeholders. There has been much talk of vaccines, but treatments are always going to be needed for people affected by these types of diseases, whether it's SARS-Cov-2 or another pathogen resulting in similar symptoms and complications. The Mannin Tie2 platform is designed to address life threatening complications from a number of infectious diseases, including future potential viral threats. With the support of regulators we expect this treatment to be in the clinic very early next year."

About Mannin

Mannin is developing therapeutics with mechanism of action involving the Angiopoietin-Tie2 signaling pathway, which is a major regulator of vascular development, vessel remodelling, post-natal angiogenesis, and vessel permeability. Therefore, targeting this pathway has very broad therapeutic applications.

Mannin's core R&D program is based on the Angiopoeitin-Tie2 Mechanism of Action. Mannin's small molecules and its biologic therapeutic target the endothelium of the patient, stabilizing endothelial barrier integrity by activating Tie2, which in turn reduces lung endothelial vascular leakage, inflammation and cell death that occurs during severe viral infection. This is a novel and promising therapeutic strategy as its mechanism of action is independent of viral replication, but instead focuses on endothelium of the host as the critical target for treatment intervention.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

