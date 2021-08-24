Q BioMed Inc. Chemotherapeutic Uttroside B, Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent in South Korea and Shows Promising Results in Initial Pre-Clinical Testing

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector, asset Uttroside B – is expected to receive a patent in Korea, adding to the already issued patents in Canada and Japan. In addition, recent results from pre-clinical pharmacokinetic testing have been very encouraging and the data supports advancing the program. Uttroside B shows tremendous value in the Liver Cancer Market. Uttroside B has also received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA.

Cancer.com reported in this year alone, an estimated 42,230 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with primary liver cancer. It is also estimated that 30,230 deaths from this disease will occur this year. The 5-year survival rate is 20%, compared to just 3% 40 years ago. For the 44% of people who are diagnosed with liver cancer at an early stage, the 5-year survival rate is 34%. There is significant demand for better therapeutic alternatives in the space.

Q BioMed announced in January that it has received Orphan Drug Status from the FDA. Q BioMed Inc. is prosecuting patents in multiple jurisdictions and has received patents from Canada and Japan and has now received notice of an allowable patent in South Korea. The Patent is titled "Uttroside-B and Derivatives Thereof as Therapeutics for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)". Q BioMed has the exclusive rights to the technology through an agreement with the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, an Autonomous Institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

The global liver cancer drug market size was valued at US$824 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during forecast period 2021 to 2030. In early pre-clinical investigation Q BioMed's Uttroside-B showed ten times the cytotoxicity against HCC, which is the toxicity caused due to the action of the chemotherapeutic agent on living cancer cells, as compared to the current standard of care drug at the time. Currently, there are only two approved first-line mono therapies and a combination first-line therapy for HCC. Challenges with current treatments include patients becoming resistant to the specific drugs, adverse side effects, and high costs.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed provides these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

