Q BioMed Inc. Provides Update to Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector, provides an update to shareholders.

Due to the capital constraints and costs associated with the audit process the Company was not able to file complete audited financials for 2022. We tried to maintain our listing on the OTC by filing an un-audited annual report for 2022 and Q1 2023 thereby providing as much public disclosure as possible. Unfortunately, this was not sufficient to maintain our OTC listing compliance resulting in being downgraded to the 'Expert Market'. The Expert Market is available only for unsolicited quotes, meaning broker-dealers may use the Expert Market to publish unsolicited quotes representing limit orders from sophisticated retail and institutional investors.

Many microcap biotechs have been under market pressure and QBioMed is one of those that have a capital requirement that is challenging to service given its debt and current lack of resources. The Company is determined to find a solution for the benefit of all our stakeholders and are engaged with consultants and bankers to restructure the Company for funding and relisting or possible M&A with compatible listed entities that may be looking for the type of portfolio assets QBioMed has.

We remain committed to finding a way to unleash shareholder value and will endeavor to update the market at an appropriate time.

