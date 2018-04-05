Q Biomed Inc. to Present at the Microcap Conference Taking Place April 9-10 at the Essex House in New York City

Details of Q BioMed's' participation are as follows:



Event: The Microcap Conference Date: Tuesday April 10th, 2018 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Essex House - 160 Central Park South, New York, NY

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

This seventh Microcap Conference is being held at the luxurious Essex House overlooking Central Park. The MicroCap Conference will highlight the 120 of the most attractive companies across various sectors.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed, Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring biomedical assets across the healthcare spectrum. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support and expansion capital they need to meet their developmental potential so that they can provide products to patients in need.

