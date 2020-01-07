Q BioMed Provides a Shareholder Update Ahead of the Commercial Launch of its First Drug

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO ), a commercial stage biotech company, is pleased to provide the following shareholder letter.

Q BioMed's goal is to license and acquire undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Since the Company's inception, 4.5 years ago, it has been busy building significant value ranging from blockbuster potential drugs to imminent revenue producing opportunities. The company's mission is to solve problems by accelerating the development of important therapies and availability of those therapies to patients. If successfully accomplished,Q BioMed will create value for the shareholders.

Please visit the following link to see a recent Interview with our CEO Denis Corin - click Here or visit https://youtu.be/CsWBf1kE87g

A link to the full Shareholder update can be found here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062503/QBIO_Shareholder_Letter.pdf

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets; strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Denis Corin

Keith Pinder

+1(404) 995-6671

ir@qbiomed.com

