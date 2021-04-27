Q BioMed Updates Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, updates shareholders.

In March 2021,it was announced that our technology partner, Mannin Research Inc. (Mannin), is receiving up to CAD$1.7 million in research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support the pre-clinical development of a therapeutic to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in COVID-19. This funding adds to approximately $7 million granted in Europe, which together will fund 65-75 percent of every dollar incurred to advance the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome therapy for COVID patients as well as a portfolio of therapeutic assets for vascular diseases currently in development at Mannin, including: glaucoma, cardiovascular diseases, acute kidney disease, and other infectious diseases.

Given the urgent need for therapeutics to treat COVID-19, which has once again seen record infections rates around the world, Mannin is rapidly accelerating the MAN-19 therapeutic for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Even as vaccines for COVID-19 are being rolled out, the infection numbers continue to grow around the world. Together with Mannin Research Inc., our technology partner, we are pursuing a treatment for ARDS, the condition that causes the most severe symptoms in COVID-19 patients usually resulting in hospitalizations and worse. It is important to note that the MAN-19 therapeutic is virus-agnostic, which makes it relevant to other viral diseases today like influenza and future viral pandemic outbreaks. Therefore, a successful infectious disease application in COVID-19 would position MAN-19 as a potential government stockpile drug for possible future pandemics. Furthermore, a successful proof-of-concept clinical trial with MAN-19 in COVID-19 patients would provide the clinical dataset to support the development of therapeutics for other vascular diseases such as sepsis, acute kidney injury and glaucoma. All of these are large markets with significant potential.

We continue to support the development of Mannin's MAN-01 and MAN-11 therapeutics, a novel small-molecule, and novel biologic therapeutic for glaucoma, respectively. There are over 60 million patients worldwide with primary open-angle glaucoma. The MAN-01 program is developing topical drops designed to reduce pressure build-up in the eye by assisting with, and correcting, drainage problems in tiny vessels in the eye. We have advanced this asset from 'concept to compound', and the preliminary data that we have reviewed has convinced us to continue pursuing these product candidates.

Our next steps for the MAN-01 and MAN-11 programs are to initiate toxicology studies in 2021, with the goal of initiating a Phase 1 proof of concept trial in late 2021.

In January 2021, we announced that treatment with Strontium-89 in the hospital out-patient setting is fully reimbursed by Medicare. In March, we were approved as a federal supplier which will allow us to sell into federal hospital systems, notably the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense. We are preparing to launch a contract sales force to increase our presence and uptake in both government and non-government hospitals and clinics in the second half of 2021.



We have been working with large regional and national oncology organizations to bring Strontium89 to all of their radionuclide qualified clinics. Agreements and contracting are ongoing. We have continued to deploy a multi-channel marketing campaign, driving awareness among our target audiences, both on the physician and the patient side. We plan to exhibit Strontium-89 at several conferences including ASTRO (American Society of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology) and will begin speaker programs in the first half of 2021. Virtual and live sales calls have been ongoing since June 2020 within the confines of COVID-19 access, and we intend to expand our field force efforts in 2021 with the addition of a contract sales organization once funding is in place.





In mid-2020, we began the regulatory registration process for full commercial access in the European Union, with pan-EU approval expected by the second half of 2021. In parallel, we are midway through the registration process in many other countries including Asia/Pacific, Australia, Israel, Central and South America, with approvals expected to be obtained in the next few months and to continue throughout 2021.

We anticipate revenues from Strontium-89 to continue to start to ramp up in our 2021 fiscal year as we build capacity and demand worldwide. We are assessing several potential clinical trial programs that may expand the indication beyond palliation into a therapeutic use that may increase utilization in years to come.

GDF 15 Diagnostic for Glaucoma - In Clinical Trial and Product Development and FDA approval anticipated early 2022

In early 2019, we licensed a diagnostic biomarker known as GDF-15 for determining the severity of glaucoma from Washington University in St. Louis. GDF-15 is a perfect companion diagnostic for the MAN-01 and MAN-11 drugs, as well as a novel tool for practicing ophthalmologists and drug developers, because it is designed to assess the efficacy of the treatment or disease progression in their practice. This product represents a unique opportunity, and we believe that current clinical trials are yielding promising results. In partnership with Mannin Research Inc. and McMaster University, we are nearing the completion of development of an in-vitro-diagnostic (IVD) with both point-of-care (detection in a doctor's office) as well as an external laboratory-based detection (i.e. for use in existing CLIA laboratories using existing diagnostic equipment). With appropriate funding, we anticipate completion of the IVD device by the end of June 2021 with submission to the FDA (510K) for in vitro diagnostic approval in late 2021 or early 2022.

Uttroside-B - Liver Cancer Chemotherapeutic

We are developing an innovative treatment for liver cancer, a disease indication that currently has a high unmet need. Currently, there are only two approved first-line therapies. We licensed and have advanced Uttroside-B, a new molecule that showed ten times the potency of the current standard of care in early pre-clinical investigation. Uttroside-B was discovered in the leaf of the Black Nightshade plant in India. As it is not feasible to use the plant as the source for a drug, we successfully synthesized the molecule thereby creating an exact replica of the naturally occurring chemical compound. We are now preparing to advance this into a pre-clinical program and have recently been awarded Orphan Drug designation and had several patent awards over the last few months. Manufacturing and scale-up of the drug for use in preclinical testing and IND application has begun. Testing is expected to begin in late May 2021.

QBM-001 - Early-Stage Treatment for young minimally verbal children on the Autism Spectrum

While our immediate focus is on the above-mentioned assets, we are also developing a new drug candidate to treat young children with pediatric minimally verbal autism. The advancement of this program will depend on the availability of funds and resources as we prioritize our clinical development milestones. There is no effective treatment available to help an estimated 250,000 children born with the condition worldwide each year, 20,000 of them in the United States. We are working on a discovery and development program to address this highly unmet need.

Corporate Strategic Goals

Our mission is to solve problems by accelerating the development of important therapies and availability of those therapies to patients. We believe we are creating value for our shareholders as we approach some milestones and catalysts. We have raised an additional $1.1 million since December 1, 2020 and additional non-dilutive grant funding of approximately $1.5M has helped the ongoing development of our development programs. We believe that our expected funding in conjunction with an uplist to a national securities exchange will result in an enhanced valuation as a larger group of investors and institutions can participate in our equity.

Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Q BioMed Media Contact:

Denis Corin

CEO

Investor Relations:

Keith Pinder

+1(404) 995-6671

[email protected]

SOURCE Q BioMed Inc.