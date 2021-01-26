Q BioMed's Uttroside-B Receives Additional Patent Coverage in Canada and Japan

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), announces that it has received additional notices of patent allowances from both Canada and Japan for its Uttroside-B molecule intended to treat liver cancer. The patent titled "Uttroside-B and Derivatives Thereof as Therapeutics for Hepatocellular Carcinoma" is a Method Of Use patent that covers the use of Uttroside-B for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. International and additional U.S. claims are currently under prosecution for the technology which addresses a severe unmet need for a safe and effective drug to treat HCC.

Q BioMed has the exclusive rights to the technology through an agreement with the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, an Autonomous Institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

"The additional jurisdictions in which we now have patent allowance further ensures the IP protection for what could be a significant chemotherapeutic agent for the treatment of liver cancer around the globe. We expect to initiate our first preclinical tests and anticipate preparing Uttroside-B for an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. FDA before year end," stated Q BioMed CEO Denis Corin.

Uttroside-B has shown ten times the potency against HCC as compared to the current standard of care drug in early pre-clinical investigation. Currently, there are only two approved first-line therapies for HCC. Challenges with current treatments include patients becoming resistant to the specific drugs, adverse side effects, and high costs. An estimated 700,000 people are diagnosed with HCC each year, with the global market for liver cancer drugs expected to grow to $3.9 billion by 2027.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

