Q Care Plus Expands Telehealth Access for Hair Loss, Birth Control, and Erectile Dysfunction Medications

Extension of services responds to patient demand for more whole-person health and comprehensive, stigma-free care.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Care Plus, a telehealth provider known for its leadership in providing HIV prevention and treatment and sexual wellness care, today announced the addition of treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED), hair loss, and birth control to its platform for patients.

The expansion builds on Q Care Plus' established efforts to strengthen access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis (doxyPEP) to reduce the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections through evidence-based, stigma-free care. The telehealth provider also partners with covered entities nationwide to deliver medical care for individuals with HIV.

Q Care Plus serves patients who face barriers in traditional healthcare settings, such as stigma, limited provider availability, cost, and privacy concerns. These new offerings respond to increasing patient demand for convenient, everyday healthcare from clinicians who recognize their identities and experiences.

"Finding healthcare that feels safe and stigma-free is still a challenge for patients," said Dr. Christopher Hall, MD, MS, AAHIVS, chief medical officer of Q Care Plus. "Expanding Q Care Plus' services allows us to meet our patients where they are and support their health more fully, without judgment or barriers, through a single, trusted telehealth provider."

All services are provided by licensed clinicians trained in culturally competent care and certified in HIV care by the American Academy of HIV Medicine. The telehealth platform emphasizes accessibility, privacy, and transparent pricing to better support patients:

Immediate "on-demand" provider visits, as well as same-day, next-day, evening, and weekend consultations are available.

Virtual consultation options include a brief eligibility questionnaire; no video visit is required.

Provider consultations and labs are free for insured patients. Typically, PrEP and doxyPEP medications also have no out-of-pocket costs.

To experience seamless patient care in HIV prevention and treatment, sexual wellness, and the new ED, hair loss, and birth control services, visit qcareplus.com.

ABOUT Q CARE PLUS

Q Care Plus, an Avita Care Solutions company, was created to provide the best possible care within marginalized communities. Its community-focused care management solution leverages technology to compassionately remove health barriers through stigma-free telehealth services, including world-class HIV prevention (PrEP) and sexual wellness care. The company offers community-based organizations and their patients access to expert providers, convenient lab options, and a specialty pharmacy network that delivers medication quickly, securely, and discreetly. To learn more, visit qcareplus.com.

SOURCE Q Care Plus