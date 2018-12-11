Q-East Apartments for Rent in Jamaica Queens, Conveniently Located at the F Train

QUEENS, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-East apartments for rent in Jamaica, Queens are new studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments that are coming soon to rent. These hip residences at an unparalleled price are nearby the Jamaica train station and feature the F-train located on street level beneath the residences. Q-East discusses what to expect during the upcoming L-train shutdown.

The L-train shutdown. In April of 2019, the L-train will be shutting down for repairs, leaving L commuters to struggle with managing alternative routes and fighting what will surely be increased crowds as a result. While there are numerous options for commuters to consider, relocation is a promising plan. The F train is located right outside the Q-East doors, making your commute into and around the city easy and stress-free.

Commute with no worries. Whether you work in Queens, Manhattan or Brooklyn, commuting to work from Q-East via the F-train will be hassle-free! The F-train runs from 179th street and Hillside in Jamaica all the way to Brooklyn's Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. While L-train travelers will surely be grumbling about crowds, delays, and other travel nuisances, Q-East residents will be able to rest easy knowing the F-train is right outside their doors.

Enjoy all the city has to offer. The city that never sleeps is filled with something for everyone to enjoy. Located right along the route of the F-train is an array of unique and iconic restaurants to grab a delicious meal. Stop by world-famous Katz deli off of the 2nd Ave/Houston Street stop for a pastrami sandwich you'll never forget. Take a ride to Prospect Park, also located along the F-train and enjoy a day of ice skating, or take your pup for their special off-leash hours.

Commuting and traveling within the city is a breeze for Q-East residents every day, but during the L train shutdown, you will especially love Rental Life Well-Connected.

About Q-East

Q-East Queens Luxury Apartments are located in East Jamaica, Queens and feature studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a clubroom, pet area, outdoor terrace and fitness center. The F-train entrance is located in front of the building and residents are directly connected to Manhattan and Nassau County. Q-East—Rental Life Well-Connected. Media Contact: Desiree Freeman, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, desiree@fishbat.com

SOURCE Q-East