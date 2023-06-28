Q India Launches Channel With Global Spiritual Leader and Icon Sadhguru

"Sadhguru" TV is Featured Across over 100 Connected TV Platforms Bringing Inspirational Programming from Sadhguru and The Isha Foundation 

TORONTO, MUMBAI, India and LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced that Q India has entered into a partnership with globally recognized spiritual leader, Sadhguru, to launch a new eponymous channel dedicated to delivering his holistic and inspirational spiritual and wellness programming. In association with The Isha Foundation, the channel aims to impart his renowned practical wisdom and powerful yogic practices to help viewers manage their body, mind, emotions and fundamental life energy. 

Sadhguru headshot (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)
Sadhguru Logo (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)
Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic and spiritual master. The channel will feature his candid interviews with Indian and international personalities, enlightening lectures and life lessons, calming and enriching music from the library of the Sounds of Isha along with guided meditation and yoga for inner well being. Viewers will be provided with an opportunity to embark on a journey of personal growth and provided with a unique space for unbridled expressions on life, mysticism and spirituality. Sadhguru has built an extraordinary following on social platforms with over 25 million worldwide followers and subscribers across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and more. On July 3rd, the channel will live stream the auspicious celebration of Guru Purnima with Sadhguru. The day of Guru Purnima is traditionally the time to honor one's spiritual leaders and teachers and to receive their blessings.

"Sadhguru" will be exclusively available on the Q Play app along with leading Connected TV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xiaomi, TCL, One Plus and dozens of other Connected TV (CTV) OEM's. The new channel adds a major new category to strengthen Q India's growing list of channels in the emerging FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channel ecosystems that are rapidly becoming a phenomenon both in India and globally for attracting massive television viewership and accompanying advertising revenue.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder, Curt Marvis commented, "We could not be more excited about the opportunity to create a genre-defining spiritual lifestyle channel with Sadhguru and The Isha Foundation. Our programming goal is to curate diverse content that inspires, uplifts and enriches the lives of our viewers. This collaboration opens up a unique and profound opportunity for empowering individuals to find their own paths to enlightenment. It also delivers an entirely new channel style to the CTV world that we believe will resonate with current and newly discovered followers of Sadhguru in India and globally."

