Q India Launches Original Crime Series "Crime Aur Kanoon"

There is a common Hindi phrase, 'Police walo ki na dosti achi hai na dushmani' (It's neither good to be friends or an enemy with a policeman). However, when the two come together, their relationship gets even more exciting.

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, is launching its first original crime series, Crime Aur Kanoon. The series marks The Q's first original crime fiction show and is set to premiere on August 21, 2021. Development of the series was led by Programming Head, Tanya Shukla and is designed to deliver a fresh and socially relevant new approach to the crime genre that has become one of the most popular for viewers both in India and around the world. Scripted and reality crime programming, from Criminal Minds to Live PD has dominated television for over a decade with several competing Hindi General Entertainment channels regularly finding their top weekly show is coming from the crime genre.

Crime Aur Kanoon will be based upon several modern age crime stories. Hosted by renowned actor Kinshuk Vaidya, the show will take viewers through strange and intriguing cases with every episode. Episodes will highlight heinous crimes being committed in Indian society ranging from more commonplace day-to-day situations through more complex events such as cybercrimes, online frauds and more.

Commenting on the launch of the channel's first original, Simran Hoon, Chief Executive Officer, The Q said, "At The Q, we endeavour to keep our viewers engaged with content across varied genres. With an entry into the crime fiction genre, we aim to further strengthen our programming slate and consolidate our strong ratings position. More importantly, staying true to our brand promise to provide young Indian creators and talent with a larger platform, Crime Aur Kanoon will open up an exciting new avenue for us at The Q to drive engagement with our viewers by giving them an opportunity to be a part of the show via social interaction. Crime has become a hugely important driver for delivering ratings for many channels across India and we look forward to creating a new take on delivering thrills and engagement for our viewers with the launch of Crime Aur Kanoon."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching a peak of 52.96 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in May 2021. With a growing library of over 1100 programs, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via over 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV, SitiNetworks, Den Networks and Hathway; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 712 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

