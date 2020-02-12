Q-linea Signs Global Partnership With Thermo Fisher Scientific for Commercialization of ASTar

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA), today announced that the company has entered into a worldwide exclusive partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the commercialization of ASTar.

"We are very happy and proud to be able to present an important commercial milestone for both companies. The interest in commercializing ASTar® has been very strong from a number of global companies. We are thrilled to be working with Thermo Fisher and especially appreciate their global reach. We share a common market view and agree on how infection diagnosis can be improved," said Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea.

Thermo Fisher Scientific™ will have the exclusive right to offer ASTar to the market in all geographies, with the exception that Q-linea can penetrate the Swedish market. The partnership is exclusive to both companies regarding fast AST testing. The two companies will work closely together to provide customers with a comprehensive AST portfolio.

Thermo Scientific™ Sensititre™ Complete Automated AST System is the industry standard for traditional MIC determination. Combining Thermo Fisher's long tradition, experience and strength in the field together with Q-linea's unique system for rapid and fully automatic AST analysis has the potential to greatly improve and speed up the diagnosis for patients with severe infectious diseases.

"Thermo Fisher is a true market leader but is also a first in line in bringing new antibiotic preparations to the market for testing which is of course interesting for the future," said Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea.

"We are very excited by this partnership with Q-linea," said Christophe Fraudeau, President Microbiology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our distribution agreement for the Q-linea ASTar technology will enable our customers to streamline their workflow."



About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar® is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, Q-linea AB

Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-323 77 60

Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB

Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-600 15 20

