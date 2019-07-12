Q Link CEO Issa Asad Providing Free Cell Services to Those in Tropical Storm Barry's Path

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tropical Storm Barry strengthens in the Gulf with the potential to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, Q Link Wireless CEO Issa Asad has announced that the Lifeline provider will provide free cellphone services to all customers in Louisiana. With New Orleans and the surrounding areas already experiencing torrential downpour amid a declared state of emergency and mandatory evacuations for part of the state, Asad wants to ensure that customers are able to connect with loved ones and local emergency management resources and officials ahead of the storm, by providing unlimited talk, text, data, and 911 through July 31 for every Q Link Wireless customer in Louisiana.

"Residents in the path of Tropical Storm Barry need effective communications to help them prepare and stay out of harm's way," said Asad. "Offering free services to our customers is the right thing to do as the water levels begin to rise around homes in Louisiana."

Local emergency managers release storm updates every hour, sometimes more frequently, and the ability to monitor weather conditions and communicate plans with family and friends is a critical necessity. Instead of worrying about running out of minutes or exceeding data limits, Q Link customers in Louisiana can rest assured that they will be able to communicate at any point before, during, or after the storm.

"The people of Louisiana are in our thoughts and our hearts at this time," said Asad. "We encourage our customers and everyone else in the path of Tropical Storm Barry to stay safe, stay in touch with loved ones, pay attention to emergency updates, and heed the warnings of local officials."

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless, a Florida-based company, provides individuals and families with smartphone and monthly wireless service that includes voice, data, and unlimited text messaging through the government-run Lifeline Assistance Program. With more than 2 million customers, Q Link is the third-largest Lifeline carrier in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.qlinkwireless.com. You can also follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/qlinkwireless.

