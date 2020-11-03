DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unemployment reached an all-time high during April 2020. Some of the hardest hit states include Nevada, Rhode Island, New York and Hawaii. Q Link Wireless serves these states and 29 others with:

3 Gigs of high-speed data

UNLIMITED talk and text

FREE SIM Card shipping

Zero phone bills for life

Q Link Wireless Helps Those Who Are Unemployed

"Q Link Wireless helps the unemployed navigate these uncertain times with reliable 5G coverage and zero monthly phone bills," explains Rafa Carvajal, Chief Operating Officer of Q Link Wireless. "With 3 Gigs of high-speed Data, our subscribers can reach out to potential employers and do virtual interviews without any worries."

Those who are newly unemployed can demonstrate eligibility via official documents, such as their notice of unemployment benefits, until further notice.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our economy," says Q Link Wireless founder Issa Asad. "Millions of Americans have been devastated by the loss of their jobs. Reliable connectivity is essential to apply for jobs, take virtual classes to upgrade their skills, and harness telehealth's power. Those who have recently become eligible for Lifeline and may not be able to verify their income-based eligibility can now have the peace of mind that comes with having phone services during the pandemic."

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company understands that communication is a life essential to connect with loved ones, employers and emergency services. Q Link Wireless is able to offer free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers. Created in 1997 by the FCC, the USF meets universal service goals to monetarily contribute towards the safeguarding and advancement of accessible and reasonable communication services.



