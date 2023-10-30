Q Link Wireless Introduces 2GB of Mobile Hotspot Data Service as Low as $1/Month

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Link Wireless (Q Link), a leading provider of the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) servicing low-income Americans, announced the launch of its new Mobile Hotspot service offering today. New and current Q Link customers can now enhance their FREE UNLIMITED cell phone service by purchasing one of two Hotspot plans: $0.99 per month or $9.99 per year for 2GB of Mobile Hotspot Data every month.

$9.99/year Hotspot Offer:

Q Link customers can now amplify their digital lifestyles and unleash the power of seamless connectivity with 2 GB of high-speed Mobile Hotspot Data for only $9.99 per year. Whether it's staying productive on the go, connecting multiple devices, or sharing experiences with friends and family, this plan is perfect for those seeking a reliable and affordable hotspot solution.

$0.99/month Hotspot Offer:

Q Link Wireless believes staying connected should be within reach for everyone. That's why customers can now get 2 GB of high-speed Mobile Hotspot Data for an astonishingly low price of just $0.99 per month. This month-to-month plan ensures every Q Link Wireless member can experience the wonders of reliable connectivity without breaking the bank.

"We are thrilled to introduce our 2 GB Mobile Hotspot Data offers, as we believe that staying connected shouldn't be a luxury but a right," said Issa Asad, founder and CEO of Q Link Wireless. "Our mission has always been to empower our customers with the best connectivity solutions, and these new Hotspot offers are another step forward in achieving that goal. We want to give our customers the freedom to connect on their terms, and these incredible plans deliver just that."

These new Mobile Hotspot services provide subscribers with more opportunities for connecting online. Q Link customers already enjoy FREE UNLIMITED Data, Talk & Text on one of America's largest 4G LTE/5G networks without a monthly bill. Now, with the 2GB Mobile Hotspot offers, consumers have the power to choose a plan that's better suited to their Wi-Fi needs with limited income.

Existing Q Link Wireless customers can log in to their accounts and add Hotspot Data offer to their service. New customers who qualify for FREE UNLIMITED phone service with Q Link Wireless can select their preferred Hotspot plan after completing the sign-up process.

As Q Link Wireless continues to innovate its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its valued customers, it remains firmly dedicated to ensuring that low-income American households have access to affordable connectivity. With the introduction of the 2GB Mobile Hotspot Data offers, the company aims to enrich the lives of its subscribers and reinforce its position as a premier ACP and Lifeline service provider.

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a leading Lifeline and ACP provider serving over 4 million eligible Americans with FREE cell phone service and UNLIMITED Data, Talk & Text on one of the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE/5G networks. Q Link allows customers to bring their own phone and number when they sign up and provides a free SIM Card Kit with FAST & FREE Shipping. Q Link Wireless is dedicated to keeping low-income Americans and their families connected to their world at no cost every month. Learn more about Q Link Wireless or sign up today and get FREE UNLIMITED cell phone service here: www.qlinkwireless.com.

Media Contact

NAME Alex Rios

PHONE 954-604-6345'

EMAIL [email protected]

SOURCE Q Link Wireless