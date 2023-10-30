Q Link Wireless Introduces 2GB of Mobile Hotspot Data Service as Low as $1/Month

News provided by

Q Link Wireless

30 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Link Wireless (Q Link), a leading provider of the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) servicing low-income Americans, announced the launch of its new Mobile Hotspot service offering today. New and current Q Link customers can now enhance their FREE UNLIMITED cell phone service by purchasing one of two Hotspot plans: $0.99 per month or $9.99 per year for 2GB of Mobile Hotspot Data every month.

$9.99/year Hotspot Offer:
Q Link customers can now amplify their digital lifestyles and unleash the power of seamless connectivity with 2 GB of high-speed Mobile Hotspot Data for only $9.99 per year. Whether it's staying productive on the go, connecting multiple devices, or sharing experiences with friends and family, this plan is perfect for those seeking a reliable and affordable hotspot solution.

$0.99/month Hotspot Offer:
Q Link Wireless believes staying connected should be within reach for everyone. That's why customers can now get 2 GB of high-speed Mobile Hotspot Data for an astonishingly low price of just $0.99 per month. This month-to-month plan ensures every Q Link Wireless member can experience the wonders of reliable connectivity without breaking the bank.

"We are thrilled to introduce our 2 GB Mobile Hotspot Data offers, as we believe that staying connected shouldn't be a luxury but a right," said Issa Asad, founder and CEO of Q Link Wireless. "Our mission has always been to empower our customers with the best connectivity solutions, and these new Hotspot offers are another step forward in achieving that goal. We want to give our customers the freedom to connect on their terms, and these incredible plans deliver just that."

These new Mobile Hotspot services provide subscribers with more opportunities for connecting online. Q Link customers already enjoy FREE UNLIMITED Data, Talk & Text on one of America's largest 4G LTE/5G networks without a monthly bill. Now, with the 2GB Mobile Hotspot offers, consumers have the power to choose a plan that's better suited to their Wi-Fi needs with limited income.

Existing Q Link Wireless customers can log in to their accounts and add Hotspot Data offer to their service. New customers who qualify for FREE UNLIMITED phone service with Q Link Wireless can select their preferred Hotspot plan after completing the sign-up process.

As Q Link Wireless continues to innovate its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its valued customers, it remains firmly dedicated to ensuring that low-income American households have access to affordable connectivity. With the introduction of the 2GB Mobile Hotspot Data offers, the company aims to enrich the lives of its subscribers and reinforce its position as a premier ACP and Lifeline service provider.

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a leading Lifeline and ACP provider serving over 4 million eligible Americans with FREE cell phone service and UNLIMITED Data, Talk & Text on one of the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE/5G networks. Q Link allows customers to bring their own phone and number when they sign up and provides a free SIM Card Kit with FAST & FREE Shipping. Q Link Wireless is dedicated to keeping low-income Americans and their families connected to their world at no cost every month. Learn more about Q Link Wireless or sign up today and get FREE UNLIMITED cell phone service here: www.qlinkwireless.com.

Media Contact
NAME Alex Rios
PHONE 954-604-6345'
EMAIL [email protected]

SOURCE Q Link Wireless

Also from this source

Q Link Wireless Reaffirms its Commitment to Promoting ACP Awareness Through Strategic Initiatives

Q Link Wireless Reaffirms its Commitment to Promoting ACP Awareness Through Strategic Initiatives

Q Link Wireless (Q Link), a leading nationwide provider of affordable wireless services, is proud to announce its commitment to promoting Affordable...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.