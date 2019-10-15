Q-Matics And Suntech U.S. Announce a Strategic Partnership to Offer a Single Payment IoT Device Model

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Matics, LLC, the Telematics Service Provider and bespoke IoT development arm of wireless distribution leader Quality One Wireless, last week announced their strategic partnership with Suntech U.S. to offer a single payment IoT device model.

Q-matics' single payment models are 25% less expensive than equivalent competitive devices, and utilize Suntech U.S. hardware

Q-matics' single payment models are 25% less expensive than equivalent competitive devices, feature no recurring contract or fees to be held captive to, and come with a fully baked SDK. Hardware is currently available in OBD devices (LTE and 3G), wired devices (3 axis accelerometers, 4 inputs, 3 outputs), and asset/trailer rechargeable tracking devices (all with 3G, LTE Cat-M1, and NB-IoT options).

"Suntech has truly thought through their product offering, and their supporting software and provisioning tools needed by telematic service providers to get to market and support end users made our partnership an obvious decision for Q-Matics," said Jeff Williams, President of Q-Matics. "Suntech relies on our distribution partners to represent what we believe is a best in class offering for telematic service partners and hardware distribution groups. Q-Matics brings decades of channel relationships to markets where we believe the Suntech suite of products will be well received," said Rob Martin, President of Suntech U.S.

For more information, or to get connected with Q-matics about their single payment IoT devices, visit Q1's site at https://q1w.com/q-matics-suntech-strategic-partnership-single-payment-iot-device-model/

About Q-Matics

Q-Matics, LLC (https://www.q-matics.com) has been Telematics Service Provider for more than 10 years, serving the needs of large and small fleets with our own end-to-end solutions. For large or unique projects, we are a bespoke development shop with in-house engineers backed by decades of experience.

About Q1

Q1, LLC is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution.

About Suntech U.S.

Based in the epicenter of Telematics for North America, Suntech U.S. is focused on providing advanced technology for its growing number of solution providers. Established in 2017, Suntech U.S. enables turnkey mobile asset and best-in-class vehicle fleet management through its partners across the USA and Canada. Suntech U.S. prides itself for the ability to offer the best product quality, competitive pricing, quick time to market, and customizable configurations.

Media Contact:

Mick Olinik

(407) 857-3737

226338@email4pr.com

SOURCE Quality One Wireless