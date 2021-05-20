Q Mixers Aims to Revamp Your Happy Hour, Announces Award-Winning Actor, Comedian and Television Host Joel McHale as the Category's First-Ever Chief Happy Hour Officer

"I founded Q Mixers with a simple purpose: to make superior mixers so that my favorite drinks could be even better. As we look ahead to the summer when people will start getting together again, Q Mixers will help bring the joy back to Happy Hour," said Jordan Silbert, Founder & CEO of Q Mixers. "Our spectacular mixers will easily make everyone's favorite drinks even better and Joel will make sure people remember how to do Happy Hour properly - starting with easy, great drinks but also focusing on important lessons such as wearing pants and telling new jokes that you haven't been telling for the last year."

Over the last year, Q Mixers (+70%*) and the mixer category (+24%*) have seen tremendous growth as people learned how to make cocktails at home and discovered the importance of premium mixers. With that, the brand has made 2021 a year to step things up with a complete rebrand across multiple consumer touchpoints and adding Joel McHale to its executive team.

As a self-avowed foodie and drinker, who already stocked Q Mixers at his home, joining Q Mixers was a no-brainer for Joel. "I had Q Mixers in my house even before we worked together – crappy mixers ruin a great drink. They have 11 flavors, so it's incredibly easy to make any of your favorite drinks even better. A few of my favorites are:

Spectacular Tonic Water : The mixer that led Jordan to create Q Mixers. It's crisp, super carbonated and dry, not sweet, so it complements your gin or vodka rather than overpowering it and makes your favorite G&T even better.

The mixer that led Jordan to create Q Mixers. It's crisp, super carbonated and dry, not sweet, so it complements your gin or vodka rather than overpowering it and makes your favorite G&T even better. Ginger Beer : Made with lots of real ginger, Q Ginger Beer has a strong ginger punch. It is spicier, more carbonated, and less sweet – exactly what your vodka, rum or whisky is looking for and makes a spectacular Moscow Mule.

Made with lots of real ginger, Q Ginger Beer has a strong ginger punch. It is spicier, more carbonated, and less sweet – exactly what your vodka, rum or whisky is looking for and makes a spectacular Moscow Mule. Hibiscus Ginger Beer : A twist on Q Mixers' classic Ginger Beer with the addition of hibiscus and rose hips, it's spicy, bright, and flowery and has a striking pink hue. It makes an incredible Mule and is delicious in my Five O'clock Fizz.

A twist on Q Mixers' classic with the addition of hibiscus and rose hips, it's spicy, bright, and flowery and has a striking pink hue. It makes an incredible Mule and is delicious in my Five O'clock Fizz. Sparkling Grapefruit : Most grapefruit sodas are loaded with sugar, like they're trying to hide the grapefruit from us. Q Grapefruit actually tastes like grapefruits – fresh, bitter and tart with just a hint of sweetness, because they use lots of real grapefruits from sunny Florida and makes a delicious Paloma.

"Discovering Q Mixers was like a two by four to my head. I used to spend all this time selecting the perfect spirit for my drink, only to ruin it with a bad mixer. With Q Mixers, I can easily make my drinks a billion times better because they are made with only the best ingredients, have less sugar, and more carbonation," said McHale. "I want to say it was hours and hours of hard practice. But actually it was just pouring a can of Q into a glass filled with ice and good booze. I am now an expert at easily making great drinks at home and I'm excited to join the team as Chief Happy Hour Officer, where I'll help bring excitement back to five o'clock gatherings and show America what a quality mixer looks, or should I say, tastes like."

Q Mixers' new branding can now be found across all consumer touchpoints including packaging, the website, social channels and more. This refresh was inspired by a desire to make Q Mixers' branding as terrific as the liquid inside our bottles and cans.

For more information on Q Mixers' partnership with Joel McHale and to find a retailer near you, visit QMixers.com .

* Over the past 52 weeks ending 3/21/21 in MULO + Natural.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers makes the world's best carbonated mixers. This starts with the highest quality ingredients – no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives. It is the tenet on which the brand was built and one from which we will never waver. Our Tonic Water, Ginger Beer and other flavors are proudly served by thousands of America's best bars and restaurants including the Four Seasons and P.F. Chang's and carried by major retailers in the US including Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Total Wine, Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon. Q Mixers are available in 11 flavors including Spectacular Tonic, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Grapefruit and the newest Hibiscus Ginger Beer.

For more information please visit QMixers.com . Social media: @Qmixers

SOURCE Q Mixers