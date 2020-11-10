Q Mixers Selects Lippe Taylor Group as Its Public Relations & Customer Engagement Agency

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Mixers, the fastest-growing premium carbonated mixers company in the U.S., has announced the appointment of Lippe Taylor Group as its public relations and consumer engagement agency. Q Mixers and Lippe Taylor are kicking off their partnership with a robust holiday campaign that includes media outreach and events, social content, and influencer partnerships.

"The inspiration for Q Mixers came to me one night in Brooklyn 14 years ago. I was with my best friends in the world, it was a beautiful night in our backyard, and we were drinking great gin. Everything about the evening was perfect except the lousy mixers – which were flat, full of high fructose corn syrup and made my teeth sticky. I vowed that night to make better mixers and for the past fourteen years, we've built Q Mixers into what is now America's fastest-growing premium mixer company, based on a single promise that making a drink with Q will make your drink spectacular. Our goal is to lead the growth of the premium mixer category in the USA, elevating the drinking experience for all hospitality operators and consumers," said Jordan Silbert, Founder & CEO of Q Mixers. "To achieve this, we need to get the word out to consumers that a better drink is waiting for them! We are excited to partner with Lippe Taylor because they have extensive experience growing brands and they can leverage this expertise to drive awareness of Q Mixers."

"As an agency, Lippe Taylor has a niche working with brands like Q Mixers, that are well established and on the cusp of greatness, to help accelerate their growth," said Paul Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, Lippe Taylor Group. "We are excited to kick off the partnership during a time when people are seeking solutions for how to celebrate the holidays, safely and at home and we are also looking forward to supporting Q Mixers' on-premise partners, which include the Four Seasons and Buffalo Wild Wings, in 2021. "

About Lippe Taylor Group

For over 20 years Lippe Taylor Group (LTG) has been a fiercely independent and highly influential digital PR and marketing agency representing brands determined to understand, reach, and move people to take action. LTG specializes in engaging brand communications programs across earned media, digital, and social media. Founded by former magazine editor Maureen Lippe, Lippe Taylor's legacy is launching award-winning, innovative campaigns for some of the world's most significant and successful brands in healthcare and consumer sectors. LTG was named an Agency of the Year in the PR industry in 2019.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers makes the world's best carbonated mixers. This starts with the highest quality ingredients – no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives. It is the tenet on which the brand was built and one from which we will never waver. Our Tonic Water, Ginger Beer and other flavors are proudly served by thousands of America's best bars and restaurants including the Four Seasons and Buffalo Wild Wings and carried by major retailers in the US including Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Total Wine, Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon. Q Mixers are available in 11 flavors including Spectacular Tonic, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Grapefruit and the newest Hibiscus Ginger Beer.

