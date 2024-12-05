BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Mixers, America's leading premium mixer company designed to make every drink, cocktail and mocktail instantly better, today announces the appointment of CPG industry veteran Betsy Frost as its new Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned leader in the beverage industry and CPG sector, Frost brings over two decades of experience in driving innovation, growth and brand transformation.

Q Mixers Welcomes Betsy Frost as Chief Executive Officer, Ushering in a Bold New Era in The Premium Mixer Category

"We are thrilled to welcome Betsy as our new CEO and are confident that she will take the brand to new heights," said Bob Nakasone, Board Chair for Q Mixers. "Her thoughtful approach to building brands, combined with her strategic vision and proven leadership excellence, will be instrumental in driving exceptional results."

Frost's appointment signals a new chapter for Q Mixers, known for its bold flavors and commitment to clean, high-quality and real ingredients all driven by consumer wants.

"I'm honored to join this incredibly talented team who is redefining quality in the mixer category," said Frost. "Together with our team and partners, we'll continue to push the boundaries of innovation, quality and flavor to delight consumers and grow category usage."

Frost joins Q Mixers with nearly 20 years of experience in CPG. Most recently, she served as the CEO of Hoplark, a premier non-alcoholic beer brand. At Hoplark, Frost was responsible for closing the brand's Series A round, driving product innovation, and accelerating brand activation, resulting in portfolio expansion in three categories. Prior to Hoplark, Frost served as President of DRY Soda Co., driving its premium positioning and building a storied 13-year career at General Mills that included leading marketing for iconic brands from Cheerios to Yoplait, running a company-wide new product incubator launching new $100 MM platforms, and managing the portfolio of brands and products across the Convenience and Foodservice channel.

A graduate of Brown University with an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Frost is also an advocate for female leadership and co-leads the Women Mentoring Initiative for the One Step Closer Community.

About Q Mixers

Q is America's leading premium mixer company, proudly based in Brooklyn, New York, committed to making your favorite drink instantly better. Q's award-winning products are made with high-quality ingredients, never using high fructose corn syrup, genetically modified ingredients, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

The bold flavors of Q are perfect for making cocktails, mocktails or enjoying as a standalone beverage. Q has 14 premium flavors with optimal carbonation in products like Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, and Ginger Ale, and fantastic non-carbonated mixers like their line of Margarita mixes and Bloody Mary Mix — when you want to elevate your drink, Q IT UP.

Q products can be found at America's best restaurants, bars, and local grocery and liquor stores and are available at major U.S. retailers.

For more information, please visit us at QMixers.com and follow us @QMixers on Instagram.

SOURCE Q Mixers