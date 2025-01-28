Q-PAC Debuts the Multimotor Plenum Fan Ahead of AHR 2025

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-PAC, a leader in innovative commercial HVAC fans, today announced the launch of the Q-PAC Multimotor Plenum Fan (MPF). Engineered to address the critical challenges faced by modern building owners, maintenance teams, and facility managers, the multimotor plenum fan introduces a new technical architecture for fans in commercial air handlers.

At the heart of this innovation is Q-PAC's patented fan controller, which combines multiple motorized impellers with a custom adaptive frame to operate as a single fan. This design merges the simplicity of a traditional single-motor blower with the redundancy of fan arrays—eliminating the complexity, skilled labor requirements, and high maintenance costs associated with legacy commercial HVAC fans.

"What we've realized after iterating and innovating through almost every possible architecture is that a fan array was never really the product that building owners wanted or needed. What should have been invented all along was just a more resilient fan—which is a multimotor plenum fan," said Matt Kent, Q-PAC's founder and CEO.

Key Features of the Multimotor Plenum Fan

Each motor is harnessed with a simple plug-and-play connection – eliminating field wiring to each motor. 5-minute motor replacement - no addressing, no balancing, no special configuring, no downstream motor failure. The fan can ship assembled for factory installation or as a palletized knockdown variant for field assembly and installation. The Fan Controller serves as a single point for power and control, enabling future upgrades for advanced controls. 5-year parts warranty

Exact Fit from the Factory for Any New or Existing Air Handler

Additionally, Q-PAC's Multimotor Plenum Fan can adapt to any new or existing air handler cabinet, regardless of size, eliminating extensive labor and fabrication to achieve the exact fit right from the factory. Q-PAC's upcoming web-based product configurator will allow its customers to configure their fan and have it shipped within days as opposed to months.

Factory-Direct Purchasing for Greater Accessibility

In a move to make the Q-PAC Multimotor Plenum Fan more accessible, Q-PAC also announced factory-direct purchasing today. "We believe that anyone faced with the challenge of keeping tenants comfortable should have access to the latest technology, which is why we're proud to announce that anyone in the value chain can purchase a multimotor plenum fan from us," said Kent. "Whether you're a manufacturers' rep, contractor, or a facilities team, you can buy a Multimotor Plenum Fan from Q-PAC." Factory-direct purchasing also means Q-PAC customers can enjoy faster delivery times, streamlined ordering, and direct support from the company's own engineers.

Seamless Integration with Building Automation Systems

Driven by customer feedback and expanding on its customer-first approach, Q-PAC has decoupled their external control panel from the fan, making the product more cost effective. The move will allow OEMs and end-users the ability to run a single set of power and control conductors to the Q-PAC fan controller, seamlessly integrating the Q-PAC fan into existing automation systems. This advancement not only reduces cost and complexity, but also ensures maximum compatibility with modern facilities.

About Q-PAC

Q-PAC is the industry leader in the manufacturing and engineering of multimotor plenum fans and fan systems. With a focus on end-user satisfaction, Q-PAC continues to disrupt the traditional HVAC industry through its commitment to relentlessness, curiosity, and simplicity—meeting the needs of modern facilities.

For more information about Q-PAC and its Multimotor Plenum Fan, visit onefan.q-pac.com or contact [email protected].

