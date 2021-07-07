Q Performance Launches Quality Cleaning Solutions Formulated For Foodservice Industry Distributors, Manufacturers, And Operators

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --This month, Q Performance LLC debuts its comprehensive product line of industrial chemical solutions, designed for the highest-quality cleanliness throughout the foodservice industry. From the manufacturing facility to the warehouse, the distribution center to the restaurant, Q Performance provides best-in-class cleaning product procurement services to help customers maintain the highest standards of cleanliness—because clean is quality.

(PRNewsfoto/Q Performance)

"Whether it's cleaning building exteriors, glass surfaces, warehouse floors, or quick service restaurants, this newly branded collection of Q Performance products effectively enhance brand image and extend equipment life through cleanliness," said Doug Lorenz, President, Q Performance. "For more than 40 years, the Q Performance team has guided leading foodservice industry companies with our dedicated expertise and continuous improvement to support our customers' success through the procurement of quality cleaning solutions at a fair value."

For tractor-trailer trucks and other commercial vehicles, Q Performance offers products to keep foodservice fleets clean and well-maintained. Some of these products include:

  • Q Fleet Wash, a liquid high-performance fleet, truck, and equipment wash to remove tough road grime and oil from tractor-trailers
  • Q Gleam Sheen, which removes fingerprints and dirt from smooth painted, glass, and chrome surfaces for a brilliantly shiny finish
  • Q Icy Shine, an ultimate automotive interior dressing and protectant that restores that "like new" appearance

Q Performance provides production and logistics facilities, as well as restaurant locations, many solutions to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness, such as:

  • Q Enzyme Floor Cleaner, which feeds on and removes fats, oils, grease and petroleum-based stains
  • Q Freezer Cleaner, a sub-zero cleaner that will not freeze and removes tough grease, detergent, and surface soils from freezer floors, walls, and equipment
  • Q Glass Flash, a ready-to-use, concentrated, streak-free glass cleaner that leaves a crystal-clear finish
  • Q Glory, a one-of-a-kind hyper-concentrated, all-purpose industrial cleaner and degreaser that cuts through dirt, grease, and grime
  • Q Green Floor Cleaner, a concentrated, eco-friendly, multi-surface liquid floor cleaner for automatic floor scrubbers to easily remove dirt and restore shine
  • Q Lift Off, a ready-to-use general purpose spray and wipe cleaner to quickly dissolve grease, grime, food stains, and oil-based soils from conveyors, pallet racking, walls, equipment, and other surfaces
  • Q Orange Krush, a D-lime-based cleaner to remove tough stains and soils, including forklift tire marks
  • Q Performance Spill Kits, for emergency response with Qwik Sorbent to absorb spills
  • Qwik Sorbent, a liquid spill cleanup solution that soaks up grease, water, oil, and more to leave floors bone dry

Available through the Q Performance online ordering portal, these products and more come in various volumes, including bottles, cases, pails, and drums. For pricing and more information, visit www.QPerformance.com.

Based in St. Louis, Mo., Q Performance LLC (formerly Gateway Chemical LLC) supplies high-quality cleaning solutions at a fair value to leading foodservice companies throughout North America. Supporting food production, warehousing, distribution, and quick service restaurants, Q Performance designs and distributes products that extend equipment life and enhance brand trust. With four decades of experience in industrial chemical manufacturing and operations, the company provides best-in-class procurement services to help foodservice industry customers succeed. A Golden State Foods partnership, Q Performance provides a comprehensive product line-up that expertly handles the toughest, dirtiest messes because clean is quality.

